South Africa Vs Australia, Day 2: Scott Boland Runs Riot As Proteas Crumble To 97/5 Against Aussies

Scott Boland takes four wickets as South Africa struggle against Australia on Day 2
Temba Bavuma remains unbeaten on 41, with South Africa ending the day at 97/5
Mitchell Starc claims a wicket as Australia strengthen their position in the second Test
South Africa endured another difficult day against Australia in the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, ending Day 2 at 97/5 after rain restricted play. Scott Boland once again proved to be Australia's biggest weapon, taking his tally to four wickets and leaving the hosts struggling in their first innings.
Captain Temba Bavuma offered some resistance, remaining unbeaten at the close, but South Africa still have plenty of work to do to get back into the contest.
Rain Delays Play Before Boland Strikes Again
The first two sessions were washed out as heavy rain and a wet outfield delayed the resumption until 3:45 PM local time. Once play began, Australia wasted little time in putting South Africa under pressure. Boland dismissed debutant opener Marques Ackerman for six, adding another wicket to the two he claimed on Day 1.
Mitchell Starc then removed Matthew Breetzke for four, with the batter edging a delivery behind after playing away from his body. South Africa slipped to 40/4, leaving the home side in serious trouble.
Bavuma and Rickelton Attempt a Recovery
With the innings threatening to unravel, Bavuma joined Ryan Rickelton to rebuild through patience and disciplined batting. The pair added 52 runs for the fifth wicket, showing greater composure against Australia's relentless pace attack. Bavuma mixed solid defence with occasional attacking shots, while Rickelton contributed 31 runs.
However, Australia struck again late in the day. Rickelton, who had been dropped on 26, edged Boland towards the slips, where Matt Renshaw produced a superb one-handed catch to end the partnership. Boland finished with figures of 4/31, while Starc claimed 1/27.
Bavuma remained unbeaten on 41 off 108 deliveries, with Wiaan Mulder on two not out when stumps were called. South Africa finished at 97/5, still facing a significant challenge against an Australian attack that has consistently exploited their batting weaknesses.
Australia entered the match with a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series after winning the opening Test by 214 runs. With improved weather expected, the visitors will look to maintain their advantage on Day 3, while South Africa will depend heavily on Bavuma to lead a determined fightback.