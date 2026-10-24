Big Setback For South Africa! Ace Pacer Ruled Out Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Australia

Squad Announcement 🚨 The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today named the squad for the third Dafabet Test against Australia, which gets underway on Tuesday, 27 October at YesPlay Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Test due to a mild groin injury. He sustained the injury while bowling during the first innings of the second Dafabet Test in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Subsequent scans on Thursday revealed the extent of the injury. #Unbreakable #SAvAUS