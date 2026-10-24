Big Setback For South Africa! Ace Pacer Ruled Out Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Australia

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of South Africa’s squad for the third and final Test against Australia
Cricket South Africa said scans confirmed a mild groin injury sustained in Gqeberha on Wednesday
The injury occurred while Nortje was bowling in the first innings of the second Test
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the squad ahead of the third and final Test against Australia. Nortje sustained a mild groin injury while bowling during the first innings of the second Test in Gqeberha.
Scans conducted on Thursday confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling Nortje out of the final Test.
Cricket South Africa, the national cricket governing body, announced the updated squad and informed about Nortje's injury on Saturday through a tweet.
The three-Test series between South Africa and Australia hangs at 1-1. Australia won the first Test between the two nations, but South Africa bounced back to level the series, pushing it to the decider, scheduled to start from October 27.
Proteas Men tweeted: "Scans conducted on Thursday confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling Nortje out of the final Test. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Test due to a mild groin injury."
"He sustained the injury while bowling during the first innings of the second Dafabet Test in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Subsequent scans on Thursday revealed the extent of the injury," Proteas Men added in the tweet.
South Africa have not named any replacement in the squad and have not made any changes.