South Africa Vs Australia: Nortje Returns After Three-Year Test Absence, Rabada Misses Out As Proteas Name Durban XI

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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South Africa announce their XI for the first Australia Test, with Anrich Nortje returning after three years while Kagiso Rabada misses out due to injury in Durban

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South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada during first Test File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Anrich Nortje returns to Test cricket for the first time since March 2023

  • Kagiso Rabada misses the Durban Test while continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury

  • South Africa have backed a strong XI featuring two specialist spinners against Australia

South Africa have confirmed their playing XI for the opening Test against Australia, with Anrich Nortje making a long-awaited return to the longest format. The Proteas, the reigning World Test Championship holders, will face Australia in Durban from October 9 as both sides begin another crucial WTC campaign.

Anrich Nortje Returns As Rabada Misses Out

The biggest talking point from South Africa's selection is the return of Anrich Nortje. The express pacer is set to play his first Test since March 2023, when he last featured against the West Indies. His comeback comes at an important time for the Proteas, who will be without their premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the opening Test.

Rabada continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and has not played competitive cricket since the IPL in May. South Africa have opted against rushing him back, keeping his longer-term fitness in mind.

Nortje will therefore share the pace responsibilities with Marco Jansen, while South Africa have gone with two specialist spinners in Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj. The combination gives captain Temba Bavuma several options depending on how the Kingsmead surface behaves.

Strong Batting Core For Proteas

The South African batting order features a settled group led by Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and David Bedingham. Bavuma will captain the side, with Tristan Stubbs adding another middle-order option.

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Wiaan Mulder provides balance as the all-rounder, while Kyle Verreynne will take responsibility behind the stumps. The XI reflects South Africa's desire to maintain continuity while also adapting to the absence of Rabada.

The complete South Africa XI is:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.

WTC Rivals Meet Again

The Durban Test carries plenty of significance beyond the three-match series. South Africa and Australia last met in Test cricket in the 2025 World Test Championship Final at Lord's, where the Proteas secured a memorable five-wicket victory to claim the title.

Australia currently sit at the top of the WTC standings, with South Africa second, making this series important in the race for next year's final at The Oval.

The first Test runs from October 9-13 in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha from October 18-22 and Cape Town from October 27-31.

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