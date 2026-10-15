South Africa Make Key Change To Squad After Temba Bavuma Lost First-Ever Test Match As Captain

South Africa named a 17-player squad for the second Test against Australia starting on October 18
Tristan Stubbs was dropped mid-series after the opening Test defeat in Durban
Matthew Breetzke returned to the squad on the back of strong ODI form
Tristan Stubbs has been dropped mid-series after South Africa announced a 17-player squad for the second Test against Australia, starting on October 18, with Matthew Breetzke replacing him in the setup.
South Africa lost the first Test in Durban by 214 runs, marking Temba Bavuma's first defeat as Test captain.
Stubbs' omission is the sole change to the squad, with Breetzke earning a recall on the back of his impressive white-ball form. Breetzke has played two Tests in his career, scoring just 14 runs across three innings. His last Test was against Zimbabwe in 2025.
“Matt has been part of the squad before. The fact that his ODI form is as hot as it is gave him an inside lane and more importantly, it’s the attitude and the character Matt brings and has,” said South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad.
In another notable change, South Africa have handed Ryan Rickleton the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Kyle Verreynne, who was the designated keeper in the opening Test.
South Africa's Squad
Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.
South Africa Vs Australia 2026 Schedule
First Test: Australia won by 214 runs
Second Test: October 18-22, St George's Park, Gqeberha
Third Test: October 27-31, Newlands, Cape Town