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South Africa Make Key Change To Squad After Temba Bavuma Lost First-Ever Test Match As Captain

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

South Africa have dropped Tristan Stubbs and recalled Matthew Breetzke for the second Test against Australia, starting on October 18. The hosts named a 17-player squad after losing the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs, Temba Bavuma’s first defeat as South Africa’s Test captain. Ryan Rickleton will keep wicket.

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South African players during the first Test against Australia in Durban
South African players during the first Test against Australia in Durban | Photo: X/ProteasMen
Summary of this article

  • South Africa named a 17-player squad for the second Test against Australia starting on October 18

  • Tristan Stubbs was dropped mid-series after the opening Test defeat in Durban

  • Matthew Breetzke returned to the squad on the back of strong ODI form

Tristan Stubbs has been dropped mid-series after South Africa announced a 17-player squad for the second Test against Australia, starting on October 18, with Matthew Breetzke replacing him in the setup.

South Africa lost the first Test in Durban by 214 runs, marking Temba Bavuma's first defeat as Test captain.

Stubbs' omission is the sole change to the squad, with Breetzke earning a recall on the back of his impressive white-ball form. Breetzke has played two Tests in his career, scoring just 14 runs across three innings. His last Test was against Zimbabwe in 2025.

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“Matt has been part of the squad before. The fact that his ODI form is as hot as it is gave him an inside lane and more importantly, it’s the attitude and the character Matt brings and has,” said South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad.

In another notable change, South Africa have handed Ryan Rickleton the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Kyle Verreynne, who was the designated keeper in the opening Test.

South Africa's Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.

Related Content
Australia's celebrate after winning the first cricket test match against South Africa, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a high ball on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
David Miller and captain Temba Bavuma in the middle during 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia - | Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X
Pat Cummins will lead Australia's 16-player squad for the three-Test World Test Championship tour of South Africa. - | Photo: AP/James Elsby

South Africa Vs Australia 2026 Schedule

First Test: Australia won by 214 runs

Second Test: October 18-22, St George's Park, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Newlands, Cape Town

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