South Africa Make Key Change To Squad After Temba Bavuma Lost First-Ever Test Match As Captain

Dafabet Second Test Match Squad Announcement 🚨 The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today named a 17-player squad for the second Dafabet Test against Australia, starting on Sunday, 18 October at Dafabet St George’s Park in Gqeberha. There is one change to the squad from the first Test, with batter Matthew Breetzke replacing Tristan Stubbs, while Ryan Rickelton will take over the wicketkeeping duties for the second Test. Tony de Zorzi was not considered for selection as the left-hander continues his recovery from a left hamstring injury. #Unbreakable #SAvAUS