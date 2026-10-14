Renshaw's Heroics And Hazlewood's Six-For Drive Australia To 214-Run Victory Over South Africa

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Australia kicked off their Test tour of South Africa in style, securing a commanding 214-run victory over the hosts on the fifth day at Kingsmead. After slipping to a precarious 124/6 on the opening day, Australia were rescued by a magnificent, career-defining 190 from Matt Renshaw, pushing their first innings total to 390. South Africa replied with 284, conceding a 106-run deficit. Renshaw starred again with an unbeaten 82 as Australia declared their second innings at 314/6, setting a daunting target of 421. Josh Hazlewood then produced the spell of his 12-year Test career, claiming stellar figures of 6/49 to skittle South Africa for 206 and seal a resounding win.

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Australia won by 214 runs
Australia's celebrate after winning the first cricket test match against South Africa, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Australias Josh Hazlewood
Australia's Josh Hazlewood looks on following their victory in the first cricket test match against South Africa, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Australias Matt Renshaw
Australia's Matt Renshaw smiles after winning the first cricket test match against South Africa, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Josh Hazlewood South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Match
Australia's Josh Hazlewood bowls on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Marco Jansen Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Match
South Africa's Marco Jansen is bowled by Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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SA vs AUS 1st Test Match
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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AUS vs SA 1st Test Match
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, takes refreshments at the end of his over on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Pat Cummins Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test Match
Australia's captain Pat Cummins clap hands at then of day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Mitchell Starc South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Match
Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates taking a wicket on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Aiden Markram SA vs AUS 1st Test Match
South Africa's Aiden Markram avoids a raising ball on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Match
Australia's Nathan Lyon watches on teammates attempt a catch on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

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