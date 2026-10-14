Renshaw's Heroics And Hazlewood's Six-For Drive Australia To 214-Run Victory Over South Africa

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 9:50 pm

Australia kicked off their Test tour of South Africa in style, securing a commanding 214-run victory over the hosts on the fifth day at Kingsmead. After slipping to a precarious 124/6 on the opening day, Australia were rescued by a magnificent, career-defining 190 from Matt Renshaw, pushing their first innings total to 390. South Africa replied with 284, conceding a 106-run deficit. Renshaw starred again with an unbeaten 82 as Australia declared their second innings at 314/6, setting a daunting target of 421. Josh Hazlewood then produced the spell of his 12-year Test career, claiming stellar figures of 6/49 to skittle South Africa for 206 and seal a resounding win.