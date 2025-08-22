SA Vs AUS: Who Is Matthew Breetzke? Proteas Batter Who Scored Successive Fifties In Australia Tour

Matthew Breetzke scored back-to-back half-centuries during the first two ODI matches of the South Africa vs Australia series

  • Matthew Breetzke scored back-to-back fifties during the South Africa vs Australia ODI series

  • Breetzke has now scored four fifty-plus scores in his first four ODI matches

  • Playing in a number four role, Breetzke has been crucial in sealing South Africa’s win in the first ODI match

SA Vs AUS: South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke has been one of the standout performers during South Africa’s tour of Australia 2025. The Proteas middle-order batter has exemplified South Africa’s resurgence in white-ball cricket, making history with four consecutive 50-plus scores in his first four ODI appearances.

Breetzke grabbed headlines after his 57-run knock during South Africa’s first ODI match against Australia at the Cazlys Stadium in Cairns. Playing in an unfamiliar number four position, the Eastern Cape-born batter scored 57 off 57 balls. He partnered with captain Temba Bavuma in a near-century stand and helped post a total of 296 – South Africa’s highest total at that stadium.

The knock was vital as South Africa sealed a 98-run victory in the first match, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. It also etched Breetzke’s name in history as the first South African player to score fifty-plus runs in his first three ODI matches. Only three other players have achieved this feat, including India’s Navjot Singh Sindhu.

Not content with that record, Breetzke followed it up with another half-century during the second ODI match at Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena. After South Africa suffered early setbacks, including losing captain Aiden Markram for a duck, Breetzke steadied the ship with a 46-ball half-century, taking his ODI average to over 111 – a record.

Matthew Breetzke Career So Far

Matthew Breetzke’s journey to ODI fame has not been straightforward. A product of Port Elizabeth’s Grey High School, he made his first-class debut for Eastern Province in February 2017, quickly becoming established in the List A and T20 circuit.

He was a part of the South Africa squad for the U19 World Cup in 2018, as well as the Emerging Men’s teams throughout 2021. Breetzke’s success in the shorter formats saw him being picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

However, he had to wait until this year to make his ODI debut. However, it was a debut to remember as the 26-year-old smashed a thunderous 150 against New Zealand in a February tri-series in Pakistan – breaking the previous record held by Desmond Haynes for 47 years.

He followed it up with 83 runs against hosts Pakistan, breaking another record for most runs scored after two ODIs.

Published At:
