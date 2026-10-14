NIA To Seek Centre Nod For UAE Visit In Flydubai Hijack Attempt Probe

NIA will seek Centre approval to send a team to the UAE in the Flydubai hijack attempt probe
The agency wants to record Indian pilot Smit Machchhar’s statement and meet UAE investigators
NIA has filed a case citing a larger conspiracy and invoked the Anti-Hijacking Act and UAPA
The National Investigation Agency will soon seek the Centre's approval to send a team to the UAE to advance its probe into last month's hijacking attempt on Flydubai flight FZ-1073, Hindustan Times reported. The team plans to record Indian pilot Smit Machchhar's statement, meet local investigators and gather details of their findings. It may also seek access to arrested Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami for questioning.
The NIA filed a case last week to examine what it described as a "larger conspiracy" behind the incident because Machchhar is an Indian citizen. In its FIR, the agency said: "The case is related to attack on an Indian national with an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane…and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires investigation by NIA." The FIR was filed last Friday, Hindustan Times reported. The agency has invoked sections of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.
Explaining the next step, a government official said: "It’s a process since the incident has taken place on foreign soil. A NIA team will soon be sent to the UAE, after obtaining necessary permissions, to record Machchhar’s statement and to get details from the UAE investigators."
How the attack unfolded
The attack took place on September 30. According to UAE investigators, al-Hammami used the cockpit's crash axe to attack Machchhar and tried to seize control of the Tel Aviv-bound aircraft.
Machchhar suffered deep cuts to his head and hands in the assault. Despite the injuries, he unlocked the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker.
A reserve crew then took over. They flew the Boeing 737 MAX 8, which had 174 people on board, to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE.
On October 3, Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum inquired about Captain Smit Machchhar's health.
Probe and allegations
Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, the UAE attorney general, said in a statement last week that al-Hammami was "radicalised while studying in Australia".
Al-Shamsi added that the suspect drew "inspiration from the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001". He also said the target after hijacking the plane was the terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
Recognition for Machchhar
Machchhar has drawn praise from several leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among those who commended him for averting a "9/11-like tragedy".
Israel last week announced that it will honour Machchhar with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his "sheer bravery and sound professionalism" in averting a catastrophe.
The planned NIA visit to the UAE is expected to help Indian investigators gather first-hand testimony, review the local probe and examine whether a wider conspiracy lay behind the attempted hijacking.