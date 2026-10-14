NIA To Seek Centre Nod For UAE Visit In Flydubai Hijack Attempt Probe

The NIA filed a case last week to examine what it described as a "larger conspiracy" behind the incident because Machchhar is an Indian citizen. In its FIR, the agency said: "The case is related to attack on an Indian national with an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane…and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires investigation by NIA." The FIR was filed last Friday, Hindustan Times reported. The agency has invoked sections of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.