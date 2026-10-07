Flydubai Co-Pilot Accused In Israel-Bound Flight Attack Trained In New Zealand, Studied In UK

New Zealand Police said the man was in the country from November 2018 to May 2019 on a six-month student visa, completing part of his flight training for a UK-based company that no longer operates in New Zealand. Separately, Buckinghamshire New University confirmed that he completed a distance-learning course in aviation management, but did not undertake pilot training at the university. The details have emerged as authorities in the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries investigate the September 30 incident and the background of the Omani national identified by sources as Hamam al-Hammami.