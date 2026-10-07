Flydubai Co-Pilot Accused In Israel-Bound Flight Attack Trained In New Zealand, Studied In UK

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami reportedly completed part of his flight training in New Zealand.
He also completed a distance-learning aviation management course through a UK university.
Investigators are examining his background and how he was cleared to fly an Israel-bound flight.
The Flydubai co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of an Israel-bound flight and attempting to seize control of the aircraft had completed part of his flight training in New Zealand and later studied aviation management through a UK university, as investigators examine his background and how he was cleared to fly.
New Zealand Police said the man was in the country from November 2018 to May 2019 on a six-month student visa, completing part of his flight training for a UK-based company that no longer operates in New Zealand. Separately, Buckinghamshire New University confirmed that he completed a distance-learning course in aviation management, but did not undertake pilot training at the university. The details have emerged as authorities in the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries investigate the September 30 incident and the background of the Omani national identified by sources as Hamam al-Hammami.
What happened on the Flydubai flight
Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain inside the cockpit. The aircraft plunged more than 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds before the situation was brought under control. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.
The UAE prosecutor general said the co-pilot attacked the captain with an emergency crash axe and described the incident as a terrorist attack. Reuters reported that the wounded captain, Smit Machchhar, managed to open the cockpit door while the aircraft was descending, allowing passengers to enter and overpower the co-pilot. Two off-duty pilots travelling on the flight subsequently helped take control of the aircraft.
AP reported that the Boeing 737 was carrying 182 people, including eight crew members. The captain was seriously injured but survived the attack and was later treated in an Abu Dhabi hospital. The motive for the attack has not been publicly established.
The co-pilot was identified as an Omani national Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials have confirmed that the suspect is Omani, while UAE authorities and Flydubai have not publicly disclosed his identity. Reuters said it had been unable to independently reach al-Hammami for comment and that he remained in UAE custody.
The New Zealand connection was confirmed by police on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson told Reuters that immigration records showed the suspect arrived in the country on November 30, 2018, and left on May 23, 2019.
Authorities are now reviewing records and making further enquiries about the period he spent in the country, Reuters reported.
The UK-based company was L3 Airline Academy, now part of Acron Aviation, according to The Telegraph. Al-Hammami completed practical pilot training with the academy in Britain between 2018 and 2019, with centres in Southampton and Bournemouth. Its programme at the time included ground training in England and flight training in New Zealand, matching the dates confirmed by New Zealand Police. The academy has said it will assist investigators. He had earlier studied engineering in Australia but did not complete the course.
His UK connection was through education. Buckinghamshire New University confirmed that al-Hammami previously completed a distance-learning course in aviation management.
Previous concerns over extremist views
The investigation has also turned to reports that al-Hammami had previously faced concerns over his suitability to fly.
AP reported, citing a regional official and a person familiar with the matter, that he had been barred from flying in Oman over concerns that he had adopted extremist views. He was subsequently moved to an administrative role at Oman Air, according to the sources. The specific nature of the alleged views has not been disclosed.
A Gulf diplomat told AP that al-Hammami underwent standard security checks before joining Flydubai, although it was unclear how extensively his background was examined for possible signs of radicalisation. The allegations about his previous status in Oman have not been independently established.
Al Jazeera reported that the concerns have become part of the investigation into how al-Hammami was subsequently able to work as a commercial pilot. Investigators have not publicly established the motive for the attack or whether anyone else was connected to it.
Questions over pilot vetting
The attack has raised questions about the checks applied to airline crew, particularly on flights bound for Israel.
AP reported that Israel requires foreign airlines to submit crew and passenger information before flights arrive in the country. Netanyahu said Israel had agreements with foreign carriers under which pilots who are citizens of countries without diplomatic relations with Israel would not normally fly into the country. Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Following the incident, Israeli authorities said they would tighten security measures for flights arriving in the country and ensure that pilots operating those flights are vetted. AP reported that the focus was shifting towards possible failures in crew screening rather than passenger security alone.
The investigation is now examining how the reported concerns in Oman were handled and how al-Hammami was subsequently cleared to operate as a commercial co-pilot on a flight bound for Israel.