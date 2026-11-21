US security agencies reportedly alerted airlines to Al Qaeda-linked calls for attacks on aviation targets.
The advisory cites Al Qaeda affiliates praising September’s attempted hijacking of the Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight.
The alert comes ahead of Thanksgiving, when nearly six million Americans are expected to fly domestically
United States security agencies have reportedly alerted commercial airlines, air cargo operators and airports across the country to public messages from Al Qaeda affiliates and supporters calling for attacks on aviation targets. The messaging reportedly praised an attempted hijacking in September involving the pilot of a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight and urged similar attacks.
According to a report by CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) jointly issued an informational notice to the aviation industry on Thursday. Citing a copy of the advisory, the report said that Al Qaeda affiliates and supporters had circulated multiple messages praising the Flydubai incident and encouraging attacks against what they described as US and Israeli interests.
However, there are no known specific or credible threats of an imminent attack, a law enforcement source told CNN. The report also noted that US security agencies routinely share intelligence and potential security concerns with private industry.
The advisory comes ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period, one of the busiest weeks for air travel in the US. The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that around six million people will travel on domestic flights between November 24 and November 30.
It gives warning about recent public messaging by Al Qaeda affiliates and supporters who praised September's attempted hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight and encouraged similar attacks against perceived US, Israeli and other targets.
The advisory reportedly noted that the recent messaging echoed Al Qaeda's longstanding narratives urging supporters to exploit access to aviation facilities, circumvent security measures and use commercial aircraft to carry out attacks.
A mid-air confrontation aboard a Flydubai flight on September 30 nearly ended in disaster when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain, who was Indian, and attempted to take control of the aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Boeing 737, carrying 174 passengers, plunged from around 34,000 feet to 16,600 feet in approximately 90 seconds.
The injured captain, Indian national Smit Machchhar, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to restrain the co-pilot. The aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.
Omani authorities later checked the alleged radical Islamist views linked to the co-pilot who was identified as Hamam al-Hammami.
India's anti-terror agency NIA has registered a case to probe the larger conspiracy behind the incident. The Omani pilot tried to attack the captain "in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash", according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the NIA on October 9.