Israel Prepared For The Worst: Why Flydubai Flight Was Nearly Shot Down

Israeli fighter jets were scrambled after Flydubai Flight FZ1073 suffered a cockpit attack and experienced a dramatic loss of altitude, with CBS News reporting that Israeli authorities prepared for the possibility of shooting down the aircraft if it remained a threat
The situation changed when the aircraft turned towards Saudi Arabia, prompting Israel to recall its fighter jets while Saudi Arabia scrambled aircraft of its own before FZ1073 landed safely at Tabuk
The UAE has since formally described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, while investigations continue into the co-pilot’s motives, planning and whether anyone else was involved
Israel was prepared to shoot down flydubai Flight FZ1073 after its captain was attacked in the cockpit while the aircraft was approaching Israeli airspace, according to two Israeli sources with direct knowledge of the situation cited by CBS News.
The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight had plunged about 14,000 feet and the Israeli Air Force was unable to establish contact with the cockpit. A pre-established committee was activated, a command centre was set up and fighter jets were scrambled. Israel also closed its airspace as authorities assessed whether the aircraft had become a potential security threat.
The situation changed when the aircraft, about 400 miles from Israel, turned towards Saudi Arabia. Israel recalled its fighter jets while Saudi Arabia scrambled its own aircraft. Flight FZ1073 eventually made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport.
According to the report, the Israeli protocol allows for a rogue aircraft approaching the country to be shot down if authorities determine that it has been hijacked, remains in radio silence and could threaten a high-value target. The final decision, according to the sources, would have rested with the Israeli prime minister.
What Happened?
The incident occurred on September 30, when FZ1073 was flying from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.
Flydubai said an altercation took place in the flight deck and that other crew members travelling on the aircraft intervened and secured the plane. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, where all passengers and crew were safe. The airline later suspended flights to and from Israel while the investigation continued.
Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said preliminary findings indicated that the co-pilot had attacked the captain, injuring both pilots. The aircraft was allowed to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, where those on board received assistance.
Attack Allegations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot stabbed the captain and apparently tried to crash the aircraft before passengers and crew intervened. Other accounts said the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers, cabin crew and two off-duty pilots travelling on the flight to regain control.
An investigation cited by CBS said the Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, had allegedly planned to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport. An initial Israeli assessment described the suspected attack as likely having been carried out alone, although the investigation remained ongoing.
Probe Continues
The UAE has also opened a formal investigation. Its Attorney-General ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to examine the circumstances, causes and motives of the incident, including whether it involved terrorist intent, prior planning or direction. The UAE has not presented those possibilities as final findings.
Flydubai has similarly urged people to avoid speculation while the official investigation establishes the facts.
The latest disclosure about Israel's response shows how quickly an aviation incident can become a national-security emergency when an aircraft appears to have lost control. In the FZ1073 case, military action was ultimately avoided after control was restored and the aircraft diverted safely to Saudi Arabia.