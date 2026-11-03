Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 27th birthday with a Halloween-themed dinner.
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor joined the intimate celebration.
Shanaya plays twin sisters in Student of the Year: After Dark, a mystery series.
Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 27th birthday on November 2 with a Halloween-themed dinner attended by close friends Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Instead of a conventional birthday party, the actor opted for a darker setting, complete with candlelit tables, red roses and skull decorations. The intimate gathering brought together some familiar faces from her Bollywood circle.
Shanaya shared photographs from the evening on social media, giving followers a glimpse of the spooky decorations and the group enjoying dinner together. The actor also offered a shoutout to her friends in the caption, writing, “best birthday with my witches!!!!”
Shanaya Kapoor's Halloween-themed birthday celebration
The birthday dinner carried its Halloween theme through the table decorations. Candles and red roses were placed alongside skull-themed details, creating a setting that was more atmospheric than a traditional birthday gathering. Shanaya and her friends posed for photographs around the decorated table, with the pictures capturing moments from the evening.
Khushi, Suhana and Ananya were among those who joined the celebration. The photographs offered a glimpse of the close-knit group spending time together, although Shanaya kept the gathering relatively intimate. The actor's caption summed up the mood of the evening, with her friends affectionately referred to as her witches.
Shanaya Kapoor's next project
Away from her birthday celebrations, Shanaya is preparing for Student of the Year: After Dark. The makers released the trailer on Tuesday, introducing a darker story set at St Theresa, the school featured in the earlier films.
Shanaya plays twin sisters Aisha and Aditi. The trailer opens with Aisha's death, after which Aditi sets out to uncover what happened and seek revenge. As she investigates, the story introduces a secret competition involving teenagers, with its deadly consequences adding to the mystery.
The series also stars Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.