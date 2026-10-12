Saif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on Monday.
He shared a couple of pics in his first post.
Saif is following his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Actor Saif Ali Khan has finally made his social media debut. He is officially on Instagram as Saif Ali Khan Pataudi. As of now, the official account has one post and over 4500 followers. Saif is only following his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Saif Ali Khan's first Instagram post
Sharing a couple of pictures in a black outfit, Saif Ali Khan captioned his first post, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..."
In one of the pictures, Saif is seen reading a book, his favourite pastime.
Have a look at his post here.
What Saif said about Instagram
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif said he doesn't enjoy Instagram. He said, "I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it."
"I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet," he added.
When questioned if he would ever open a public account on the photo-sharing app, the actor said, "Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows!" He added, "I love taking pictures, I like recording things sometimes. So, if it's a question of sharing it, I could well see myself doing that quite well."
Saif Ali Khan's work front
Saif's last outing was Haiwaan, a psychological thriller, in which he reunited with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film failed to live up to expectations.
Before that, he was seen in Netflix's Kartavya.