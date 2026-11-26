Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardene Centuries Power Sri Lanka A Past India A Into Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 November 2026 11:25 pm

Sri Lanka A reached the Asia Cup Rising Stars final on Thursday in Doha after Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardene struck centuries to beat India A by eight wickets. Chasing 318, Sri Lanka A finished on 318 for two in the 42nd over, despite India A posting 317 for eight

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 November 2026 11:25 pm

Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena celebrate their centuries during Sri Lanka A's win over India A on Thursday, November 26, 2026. | Photo: X/OfficialSLC

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