Sri Lanka A chased down 318 against India A to win by eight wickets and enter the Asia Cup Rising Stars final
Lasith Croospulle made 116 and Sineth Jayawardene scored 105 in a 174-run opening stand
Sri Lanka A reached 318 for two in the 42nd over after early chances went down
Sri Lanka A beat India A by eight wickets to reach the Asia Cup Rising Stars final on Thursday after openers Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardene powered them through a 318-run target. Croospulle finished with 116 and Jayawardene with 105 as Sri Lanka A overhauled India A's 317 for eight with ease.
India A looked competitive at the halfway stage after making 317 for eight, but Sri Lanka A's openers took charge under lights on a flat deck and never really let the chase drift. Sri Lanka A finished on 318 for two in the 42nd over.
The defeat was a bitter one for India A, who had several international cricketers in their line-up and still could not defend a strong total. Croospulle and Jayawardene both survived early chances and made the Indians pay, with Jayawardene the more belligerent of the pair as the two left the fielders scrambling.
Nishan Madushka finished unbeaten on 58 and Pavan Rathnayake on 31, and the pair added an unbeaten 53 for the third wicket after Madushka had put on 91 for the second with Croospulle.
Opening Stand Powers Chase
The first breaks came early. Harshit Rana, back in action, induced a leading edge off Croospulle's bat with the very first ball of the innings, but the catch fell short of skipper Tilak Varma at mid-off.
Jayawardene got a second reprieve off the first ball of the next over when his shot went through Tanush Kotian's hands at backward point.
Sri Lanka A cashed in immediately. The openers brought up 50 in the fifth over and 100 in the 13th, putting India's bowlers under pressure from the outset. Jayawardene was the more aggressive batter and went after the seamers with clean striking.
Arshad Khan felt the heat in the fourth over, when Jayawardene hit him for two sixes and two fours in a 21-run burst that set the tone for the chase. Harshit Rana finished with 7-0-61-1 and had already leaked 50 runs in his first six overs.
The opening stand kept building. Jayawardene scored 105 off 70 balls with 10 fours and six sixes, while Croospulle made 116 off 107 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. Their 174-run partnership broke the game open.
Sri Lanka A stayed ahead even after Jayawardene departed. Madushka then added 91 with Croospulle for the second wicket before he and Rathnayake closed out the chase without alarm.
India A Innings Rebuild
India A were rescued late. Shahbaz Nadeem provided the finish, making an unbeaten 54 off 48 balls with four sixes after the innings had started to wobble. He shared a 73-run stand for the seventh wicket with Tanush Kotian, who made 28, to help India recover from 235 for six to a challenging 317 for eight.
That partnership steadied the innings after the dismissals of skipper Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma, who had laid the base for a larger total. Abhishek made 78 off 63 balls with 11 fours and a six, while Tilak scored 53 off 66 balls with three fours and a six.
India's middle overs stalled after the promising start. The lower order was forced to absorb the pressure after regular wickets prevented any longer partnerships from developing. Nadeem's late surge kept the innings from fading completely.
The momentum held for a while after the first wicket. Abhishek and Tilak added 79 for the second wicket, mixing boundaries with sensible strike rotation to keep the innings moving and make it look as though India A might push beyond 320.
Then the innings lost pace. Abhishek was beaten by a slower ball from Lahiru Samarakoon in the 22nd over and caught at long-on, while Tilak fell when he tried to sweep Ravindu Fernando.