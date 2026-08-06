Rupali Ganguly Faces Backlash Over 'I Wish He Was A Dictator' Remark On PM Modi

Rupali Ganguly dictator remark followed a viral video allegedly involving a minor.
X post reignited debate over political speech, online conduct and democratic values.
Student protest controversy involving a 15-year-old further intensified nationwide social media discussion.
Rupali Ganguly's dictator remark has sparked a heated debate on social media after the actor and BJP member reacted to a viral video allegedly showing a minor using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ganguly's response, posted on X, quickly drew criticism for her reference to dictatorship and reignited discussions about political expression, online conduct, and the role of public figures in polarised debates.
What did Rupali Ganguly say?
The controversy began after a video, widely shared on social media, allegedly showed a minor insulting the Prime Minister and striking his photograph. Responding to a post about the incident, Rupali Ganguly wrote on X, "Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!!"
The remark immediately attracted strong reactions. Several users criticised the reference to dictatorship, while others questioned the actor's response to a controversy involving a minor. A number of comments compared dictators from history and argued that such language was inappropriate in a democratic country.
Why the controversy has intensified
The debate comes against the backdrop of a separate incident at a student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where a 15-year-old girl was accused of using abusive language against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The teenager later appeared in an apology video, saying she had attended the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place and had been influenced by people around her who were raising abusive slogans.
Following Ganguly's post, social media remained sharply divided. While some users supported her call for action against insults directed at the Prime Minister, many others criticised the wording of her post, with some accusing her of encouraging intolerance and others questioning her political stance.
The incident has added another layer to the ongoing debate over political speech, accountability on social media and how controversial remarks involving minors should be addressed.