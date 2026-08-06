Rupali Ganguly Faces Backlash Over 'I Wish He Was A Dictator' Remark On PM Modi

Why the controversy has intensified

The debate comes against the backdrop of a separate incident at a student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where a 15-year-old girl was accused of using abusive language against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The teenager later appeared in an apology video, saying she had attended the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place and had been influenced by people around her who were raising abusive slogans.