Neha Bhasin Calls Out Bhumi Pednekar's Complaints Over NEET Protesters' Language

Neha Bhasin has slammed Bhumi Pednekar's comments on the NEET protests.
The singer asked why the actor couldn't address the police action on the protesters.
The actor seemed to be more concerned about choice of language than actual violence at the protest site.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been met with sustained backlash over her comments on the language used by some protesters against Prime Minister Modi during the CJP-led NEET-UG 2026 protest. Many flagged why she dwelt more on protesters' words instead of drawing attention to police excesses in the protests.
Singer Neha Bhasin has bashed Bhumi in her latest post. She wrote, “I would have really respected our dear PM more if there was calling out of police for openly, inappropriately touching women during the protests as he is offended by the use of gaalis. He himself said these are kids. But the police is appointed to protect and abide by the law. So why is there no accountability there.”
Bhumi Pednekar's Comments On NEET Protests
She added, “Bhumi Pednekar Lock Upp pe bhi scripted thi aur protests ko lekar bhi. Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen (She was scripted in Lock Upp and also about the protests. Sometimes its best to keep your mouth shut).”
Bhumi shared a video condemning the use of insulting language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest. She said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”
She added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."
Pednekar's comments were immediately criticsed by many including Dia Mirza.