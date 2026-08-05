Neha Bhasin Calls Out Bhumi Pednekar's Complaints Over NEET Protesters' Language

Bhumi shared a video condemning the use of insulting language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest. She said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”