Bombay High Court stays FRRO's notice to Imran Khan until December 7.
Actor must tender an unconditional apology for alleged OCI rule violations.
Kirit Somaiya sought an LOC after the October 10 Mumbai protest.
Actor Imran Khan has received further relief from the Bombay High Court, which has extended its interim protection against the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (FRRO) 'Leave India' notice until the next hearing on December 7. However, the court has directed the actor to tender an unconditional apology over his alleged violation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) rules, observing that an undertaking alone would not be sufficient.
The proceedings concern Khan's participation in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The actor was detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with the demonstration and subsequently received the notice asking him to leave India.
Bombay HC questions Imran Khan's participation in protest
During the hearing, the court questioned Khan's participation in a political protest despite holding an OCI card, which does not grant the same rights as Indian citizenship. The actor told the court that he had no affiliation with any protest group and had spent most of his life in India, apart from two years in the US.
His lawyer submitted that no specific allegations had been made against Khan in the FIR and that the offences were bailable. The actor also expressed willingness to provide an undertaking as required.
Invoking the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the court noted Khan's long association with India and indicated that he should be given an opportunity if he apologised and furnished an undertaking.
Why was Imran Khan issued a Leave India notice?
The FRRO notice was issued days after the October 10 demonstration. Action was initiated under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
Earlier, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya had approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the actor. In an October 13 letter to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Somaiya also requested that Khan be prevented from travelling abroad until the inquiry and police investigation were completed.
The Bombay High Court has continued its interim protection for now, with the matter scheduled to be heard again on December 7.