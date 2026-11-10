Saranagati teaser introduces a hybrid AI film on ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada.
Hombale Films backs the project directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa.
Hanuman Ansh reportedly earned ₹453.26 crore worldwide on a ₹2 crore budget.
The teaser of Saranagati, a feature film based on the life of ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada, was released on Tuesday. Backed by Hombale Films, the project is being presented as a hybrid AI film, combining artificial intelligence-generated visuals with human creative contributions. The film follows Prabhupada's journey to the US in 1965 and traces how he helped popularise the Hare Krishna movement in the West.
Saranagati teaser showcases hybrid AI filmmaking
The teaser features digitally created visuals and characters, with the makers describing the production as an example of Artificial Intelligence Motion Capture. Through this technique, human movements are converted into digital characters. While the visuals appear to be AI-generated, the makers have emphasised the role of traditional creative processes in the film.
According to the teaser's YouTube description, the “entire audiography, including music, sound design, and sound production” has been “crafted traditionally and organically, with human creativity and artistic authenticity.” The statement highlights the production team's attempt to combine AI-assisted visuals with conventional sound and music work.
Who is directing Saranagati?
Saranagati is directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa, who became a disciple of Swami Prabhupada in the 1970s. VK and Rudra Vruksh are also part of the direction team, while Rajesh Singh and Lohith Rao are producing the film.
Hombale Films has backed several notable projects, including Kantara and Mahavatar Narsimha. The production house also supported the regional distribution of the 2026 release Hanuman Ansh.
Hanuman Ansh success and spiritual films
The performance of Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has drawn attention to films centred on Indian spiritual figures. Made on a reported budget of ₹2 crore, the film earned ₹453.26 crore worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.
Although its producers had earlier announced plans for a trilogy, a sequel announcement remains pending amid reports of a dispute between the producers and director.