The teaser of Saranagati, a feature film based on the life of ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada, was released on Tuesday. Backed by Hombale Films, the project is being presented as a hybrid AI film, combining artificial intelligence-generated visuals with human creative contributions. The film follows Prabhupada's journey to the US in 1965 and traces how he helped popularise the Hare Krishna movement in the West.