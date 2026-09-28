Hanuman Ansh Races Past ₹400 Crore Globally In Eighth Weekend

Hanuman Ansh was unstoppable even in its eighth weekend.
The devotional drama has now strutted past ₹400 core globally.
It has edged past ₹300 crore at the Indian box office.
Hanuman Ansh has now marched past ₹400 crore worldwide.The devotional film has also officially crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India. The spiritual drama, now in its eighth week, continued undaunted on Sunday in spite of fresh releases like Nani’s The Paradise and Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan - Force of the Forest.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Records
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned ₹9 crore net in India across 4,387 shows on day 52 of its release, taking its total net collection to ₹307.03 crore. This pushes total India gross collections to ₹362.70.
The film witnessed a 94% jump in its Day 51 collection, raking in ₹6.50 crore net compared to ₹3.35 crore on Day 50. The surge comes after Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive ₹ 44.80 crore net in its seventh week. Hanuman Ansh had a dismal opening at ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, as positive word of mouth spread, the tide began to turn by the fourth week and the film gained rapid momentum thereafter.
In the overseas market, the film earned ₹0.75 crore on Day 51, taking its total overseas gross to ₹37.75 crore. It had a delayed international release almost six weeks after its Indian release. Hanuman Ansh has also beaten the lifetime earnings of 3 Idiots ( ₹400 crore) and Kantara ( ₹401 crore).
Hanuman Ansh Details
Written and helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he traverses North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, best known for Fashion and Chandni Bar, recently mentioned the film's success on X, “Caught up with the brilliant team behind the film #HanumanAnsh! Congratulated them on the massive success of their film it’s truly inspiring to see a story crafted with so much conviction & honesty. Wishing the entire team continued success! #HanumanAnsh #TeamWork #CinemaWithHeart #Indiancinema @filmervishal”