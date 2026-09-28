Hanuman Ansh Races Past ₹400 Crore Globally In Eighth Weekend

The film witnessed a 94% jump in its Day 51 collection, raking in ₹6.50 crore net compared to ₹3.35 crore on Day 50. The surge comes after Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive ₹ 44.80 crore net in its seventh week. Hanuman Ansh had a dismal opening at ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, as positive word of mouth spread, the tide began to turn by the fourth week and the film gained rapid momentum thereafter.