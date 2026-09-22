Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 46: Neem Karoli Baba Film Crosses ₹350 Crore Worldwide, Set To Beat Border 2

Hanuman Ansh collection slowed down on its seventh Monday.
The Vishal Chaturvedi film's worldwide gross has crossed ₹350 crore.
Its net India collection stands at ₹275.88 crore.
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has already beaten the lifetime hauls of several big-budget films such as Peddi, Toxic and Jana Nayagan. It has been 47 days since its release, and it has given tough competition to new releases such as Daayra and Vibe. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, the film has made 175x its budget.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46
Hanuman Ansh slowed sharply on its seventh Monday but remains one of Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters this year. Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional dropped 70.9 per cent and earned ₹4.15 crore on Day 46, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross has now reached ₹352.45 crore.
Seventh week numbers
The film earned ₹5 crore on Friday, ₹9.75 crore on Saturday and ₹13.75 crore on Sunday before collections fell on Monday.
After collecting ₹4 crore across 7,629 shows, the film’s net India collection stands at ₹275.88 crore. Its gross India collection has reached ₹325.80 crore.
Overseas, Hanuman Ansh has collected ₹26.50 crore internationally since its release there on September 11.
Giving tough competition to recent releases
The film has also stayed ahead of recent releases. It has earned more than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra, which made ₹7.68 crore in its opening weekend.
It is also ahead of Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which collected ₹11.50 crore in its opening weekend.
It is now set to overtake Border 2, which earned ₹450 crore worldwide and made a net ₹329 crore in India. The film is now ₹53 crore short of going past the war drama.
Also written and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is co-produced by Anupriya Nagar, Ragini Sona and Namrata Singh. Shobinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge round out the cast.