Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 46: Neem Karoli Baba Film Crosses ₹350 Crore Worldwide, Set To Beat Border 2

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has already beaten the lifetime hauls of several big-budget films such as Peddi, Toxic and Jana Nayagan. It has been 47 days since its release, and it has given tough competition to new releases such as Daayra and Vibe. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, the film has made 175x its budget.