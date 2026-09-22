T M Krishna Challenges Centre's Vande Mataram Diktat

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
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The Carnatic singer has moved the Supreme Court, insisting on the threat to India's secular values posed by the directive.

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TM Krishna
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Summary of this article

  • T M Krishna is asking the Supreme Court to probe the Centre's imposition regarding Vande Mataram.

  • The singer flags the constitutional validity of the directive.

  • Krishna regarded it as an undermining of India's secular character.

Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna tapped the Supreme Court questioning the Centre's directive on the rendition of the six-stanza version of Vande Mataram, amidst a snowballing political dispute between the BJP and Congress over the national song. As per a report by Live Law, Krishna has challenged the Centre's circular on the singing of Vande Mataram along with the recent amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which extends statutory protection to the National Song similar to that available to the National Anthem. Krishna is raising questions on the constitutional validity.

T M Krishna's Opposition To Centre's Vande Mataram Directive

"Four stanzas of Vande Mataram expressly invoke devotion to Hindu deities, and mandating the singing of those portions violates the secular character of the nation," Krishna stated.

"The amendment to cover Vande Mataram under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act is arbitrary and violates personal liberty, and furthers a majoritarian religious message," he added.

The Parsi Woman On Sarod And Tamil Vocalist In Carnatic - null
The Parsi Woman On Sarod And Tamil Vocalist In Carnatic

By Sreevalsan Thiyyadi

SC's Response To Krishna's Plea

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response to the plea. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is examining the submissions by senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for Krishna, and said it may examine the penal provisions of the law.

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“What is the national song is not in dispute. It is for the democratic state to decide what is the national song, whether two stanza or four stanza,” Justice Bagchi observed. The Bench also said it expected that persons refusing to sing the National Song for religious reasons would not face penal action.

Krishna argues that the amendment and the directions infringe fundamental rights under Articles 14 (equality), 15(1) (protection against discrimination), 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression), 21 (life and personal liberty) and 25(1) (freedom of conscience and religion).

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