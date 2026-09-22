T M Krishna Challenges Centre's Vande Mataram Diktat

Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna tapped the Supreme Court questioning the Centre's directive on the rendition of the six-stanza version of Vande Mataram, amidst a snowballing political dispute between the BJP and Congress over the national song. As per a report by Live Law, Krishna has challenged the Centre's circular on the singing of Vande Mataram along with the recent amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which extends statutory protection to the National Song similar to that available to the National Anthem. Krishna is raising questions on the constitutional validity.