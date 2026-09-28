Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha Remember The Nightingale Of India

On Lata Mangeshkar's 97th birth anniversary, the entire nation remembered the legendary singer.
PM Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the 'Nightingale of India' on social media.
Jackie Shroff and Shatrughan Sinha also remembered the icon.
Today, September 28, 2026, marks the birth anniversary of the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, film and music fraternity celebs, and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the "Nightingale of India".
PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
PM Modi shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) to remember Lata Mangeshkar's contribution to Indian music.
“On this, her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavour linked to the prosperity of the country. Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come,” PM Modi wrote.
Jackie Shroff also remembered the legendary playback singer with a heartfelt tribute. He shared a montage featuring several memorable pictures of Lata Mangeshkar from different phases of her life.
The video was played with her iconic song “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai”. “Lata ji Always in our hearts”, he captioned the post along with the hashtag #LataMangeshkar.
“Remembering with great emotions & fondness the 'Pride of the Nation' our 'Nightingale' who always remains in our hearts. Long Live the great 'Bharat Ratna' Lata Mangeshkar! Jai Hind! #BirthAnniversary (sic),” wrote Shatrughan Sinha.
Lata Mangeshkar's legacy
Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar worked as a playback singer. In her career spanning over 80 years, she recorded nearly 30,000 songs across film, devotional and classical music.
Apart from Hindi, she sang in several languages, including Assamese, Tamil, Telugu and others.
She started her career in 1943 at the age of 13 with the song Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari for Marathi film Kiti Hasaal. She ventured into Hindi cinema with the song Paa Laagu Kar Jori Re for Vasant Joglekar's movie Aap Ki Seva Mein.
Composer Ghulam Haider gave Lata her first major break in 1948 with the song Dil Mera Toda in the film Majboor. Aayega Aanewaala, a song from the movie Mahal was one of her first musical hits.
Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Bindiya Chamkegi, Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya, Mere Haathon Mein, and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon are some of her iconic songs.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022, due to multi-organ failure after contracting COVID-19.