AR Rahman Brushes Off Backlash Surrounding Ramayana Music

AR Rahhman composed the soundtrack for Ramayana alongwith Hans Zimmer.
Rahman got criticism on social media for the 'Mangal Rang' song.
Rahman said his son keeps him updated on the vortex of social media opinions.
A new track titled "Mangal Rang" from the forthcoming Ramayana movie was unveiled on Sunday. Composed by A.R. Rahman and rendered by Arijit Singh alongside Shreya Ghoshal, the song, featuring lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, commemorates the nuptials of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, as well as her homecoming to Ayodhya.
But the track unleashed a cavalcade of hate. Critics on X took issue with its Qawwali-infused style, triggering heated debates over whether such a genre is fit for an ancient Indian epic. Many social media users are griping that the Oscar-winning composer hasn't done justice to the album.
AR Rahman Addresses Ramayana Criticism
“We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback! We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, 'This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologising...' I say fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it,” he shared with Hindustan Times.
He also proceeded: “Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It's an epic story almost every Indian knows. It is a movie, an epic, a story almost every Indian knows. It's such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world. It's a huge honour and a big responsibility.”
The film's score sees AR Rahman teaming up with Hans Zimmer, a partnership Rahman noted was originally floated over a decade ago following his Academy Award victory for Slumdog Millionaire.
According to Rahman, Zimmer initially extended the invitation to collaborate 14 or 15 years back, though Rahman passed on the opportunity at the time, preferring to step back and unwind following his Oscar triumph.
Helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari alongside producer Namit Malhotra, the upcoming cinematic adaptation Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana.
Rounding out the high-profile cast are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, and Anupam Kher. The epic's initial chapter is slated to hit worldwide theaters on November 5, 2026.