AR Rahman Brushes Off Backlash Surrounding Ramayana Music

AR Rahman Addresses Ramayana Criticism

“We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback! We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, 'This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologising...' I say fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it,” he shared with Hindustan Times.