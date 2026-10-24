Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Opens At ₹4.10 Crore

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer collected ₹4.10 crore net across 6,265 shows on its opening day, but the spy comedy will need a strong weekend jump to build momentum at the box office

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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1 Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Udta Teer earns ₹4.10 crore net in India across 6,265 opening-day shows.

  • The spy comedy records ₹4.83 crore in India gross collections on Day 1.

  • Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film needs stronger weekend footfalls to grow.

Udta Teer's box office collection Day 1 stands at ₹4.10 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the spy comedy recorded the figure across 6,265 shows on its opening day. Its India gross collection stands at ₹4.83 crore, while overseas and worldwide figures are currently unavailable.

Udta Teer box office collection Day 1: How did the film perform?

The film had a slow start in morning shows, with business reportedly picking up towards the evening. It averaged ₹6,544 per show across its 6,265 screenings, according to Sacnilk. While the opening gives the film a starting point, its performance over the weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can draw larger audiences.

Trade estimates suggest that Udta Teer needs a substantial jump on Saturday to improve its prospects. A collection of over ₹6 crore on Day 2, followed by a steady Sunday, could help the film maintain its theatrical run. However, these remain targets rather than confirmed projections.

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Can Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film grow over the weekend?

One positive for Udta Teer is that it has opened better than Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s previous film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, according to the trade analysis cited by Pinkvilla. However, the spy comedy has received a mixed response from audiences, which could affect its word-of-mouth and weekend growth.

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The film’s promotional campaign generated interest, although its second trailer was considered more spoofy than the first by the trade analysis. The opening-day figures suggest that the film will need stronger audience turnout in the coming days to establish a sustainable run.

Directed by Akash Kaushik, Udta Teer also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

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With the weekend ahead, Saturday’s collections will offer a clearer indication of whether the film can gain momentum or struggle to hold its opening-day audience.

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