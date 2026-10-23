Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Delhi Concert Gets Police Approval

BMS On Diljit Concert

In an earlier missive to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) had stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”