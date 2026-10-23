Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Delhi Concert Gets Police Approval

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert on October 30 is finally going forward.
BookMyShow has confirmed the concert.
The concert was put on hold earlier due to security concerns.
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Delhi concert on October 30 has officially received the green light from local law enforcement. This update follows conflicting reports from the previous day claiming authorities had blocked the event over safety concerns. Event promoter BookMyShow Live cleared up the confusion, explaining that the permits were merely placed on a brief hold rather than scrapped entirely, assuring fans that the performance will proceed as scheduled.
After a spate of concerns raised by the Delhi Police as for security and logistics, BookMyShow Live dealt in a dialogue with law enforcement, rendering a comprehensive blueprint to meet all safety demands. Dismissing speculation of a concert cancellation, the ticketing platform clarified via an ANI report that permits were only temporarily on hold. After presenting concrete solutions for crowd control and traffic management, BookMyShow confirmed that authorities have reviewed the updated plan and officially endowed the necessary approvals.
BMS On Diljit Concert
In an earlier missive to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) had stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”
The October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is now slated to kick off the India leg of Dosanjh’s Aura Tour.The tour will then proceed to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow, before concluding in Chandigarh, where the concert date is yet to be announced.