Nepal’s film censor board denied Udta Teer public screening permission ahead of release.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan star in Aakash Kaushik’s spy comedy.
The film’s India-Pakistan storyline is reportedly linked to the screening restriction.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer has been denied permission for public screening in Nepal ahead of its theatrical release. Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board reportedly found that the film fell under restrictions in the country’s cinema law, raising questions about how its India-Pakistan storyline was assessed.
Why has Nepal restricted Udta Teer?
According to reports, Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology informed local distributor National Cine Group Nepal that the film could not be publicly screened. The decision followed a review by the Central Film Censor Board, which declined to grant exhibition permission.
The restriction was reportedly imposed under Section 8(3) of Nepal’s cinema legislation. The provision bars approval for films considered likely to affect national security, peace and order, relations with friendly countries or harmony among different communities.
The ministry’s letter reportedly stated that the film’s content fell within a restricted category. However, it did not identify specific scenes or explain precisely which elements of the storyline prompted the decision.
What is Udta Teer about?
Directed by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Dharma Productions, Udta Teer follows a Pakistani spy who loses his memory while in India. He begins to believe that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer and develops a sense of patriotism.
According to media reports, the film’s treatment of India-Pakistan tensions is believed to have contributed to the censor board’s decision. Nepali film writer and critic Samipyaraj Timilsina reportedly discussed the issue with Global Newsflix, linking the restriction to the story’s sensitive geopolitical subject.
Nepal has not publicly identified the specific scenes responsible for the decision, so the precise grounds for the restriction remain unclear.
When will Udta Teer release in India?
Despite the setback in Nepal, Udta Teer is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on October 23. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Its release plans in Nepal remain uncertain following the refusal of screening permission.
The case also recalls the reported temporary hold placed on Bantwara 1947, a film about a Muslim family displaced during Partition. Its geopolitical subject matter was also reported to have raised sensitivities during the review process.