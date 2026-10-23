Salman Khan Steals the Show at Pre-IIFA 2027 Event: Dances With Varun Dhawan, Teases Rashmika Mandanna

IIFA 2027 hosted a press conference.
A raft of stars attended the event included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.
Salman especially teased Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna at the event.
Unfazed by recent security concerns, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared in great spirits at the IIFA 2027 kickoff event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Despite being accompanied by a heavy security detail, the actor sported a cheerful demeanor, warmly interacting with industry peers on stage, including Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. The security concerns didn't put a damp squib on Salman's boisterous good spirits.
Throughout the press interaction, Salman kept the atmosphere lighthearted with his typical quick wit. While addressing reporters alongside Varun Dhawan, he was asked to share tips for Varun on handling hosting duties for the upcoming awards ceremony. Salman jokingly recommended him to bypass hosting altogether, quipping that it wastes six hours. Instead, he pulled Varun into a quick, impromptu dance move, teasing that it was far better to do a brief routine and leave the actual hosting to the professionals.
Salman Pulls Rashmika Mandanna's Leg
The playful banter went on as Rashmika Mandanna voiced her excitement about marking her performance debut at IIFA next year. As she began speaking, Salman interrupted with a grin, cheekily implying that her enthusiasm was mostly driven by her hefty paycheck. As Rashmika laughed off the comment and stressed her excitement, Salman continued to pull her leg, humorously blaming her delayed IIFA appearance on her involvement in their upcoming film, Sikandar. His sharp humor kept the rest of the celebrity panel, including Kareena and Shahid, in splits throughout the evening.
This public appearance arrives shortly after a high-profile security scare in the city. On October 19, actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting incident by two assailants in Mumbai. The attack left Tiger’s driver and a bystander hospitalized with gunshot wounds, while Tiger himself suffered minor gunpowder burns.
Shortly after the incident, an operative associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang publicly claimed responsibility for the shooting, alleging that Tiger was targeted specifically due to his close friendship and association with Salman Khan. Police investigations into the attack accelerated rapidly, with authorities detaining ten suspects so far and making three immediate arrests within hours of the violent encounter.