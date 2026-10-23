Salman Khan Steals the Show at Pre-IIFA 2027 Event: Dances With Varun Dhawan, Teases Rashmika Mandanna

Salman Pulls Rashmika Mandanna's Leg

The playful banter went on as Rashmika Mandanna voiced her excitement about marking her performance debut at IIFA next year. As she began speaking, Salman interrupted with a grin, cheekily implying that her enthusiasm was mostly driven by her hefty paycheck. As Rashmika laughed off the comment and stressed her excitement, Salman continued to pull her leg, humorously blaming her delayed IIFA appearance on her involvement in their upcoming film, Sikandar. His sharp humor kept the rest of the celebrity panel, including Kareena and Shahid, in splits throughout the evening.