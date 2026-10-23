Salman Khan Steals the Show at Pre-IIFA 2027 Event: Dances With Varun Dhawan, Teases Rashmika Mandanna

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Sharpening security concerns in the wake of Tiger Shroff attack didn't dent Salman Khan's spiritedness at IIFA 2027 press conference

image Prefer on Google
Salman, Varun Dhawan
Salman, Varun Dhawan Photo: Illustration
Summary of this article

  • IIFA 2027 hosted a press conference.

  • A raft of stars attended the event included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

  • Salman especially teased Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna at the event.

Unfazed by recent security concerns, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared in great spirits at the IIFA 2027 kickoff event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Despite being accompanied by a heavy security detail, the actor sported a cheerful demeanor, warmly interacting with industry peers on stage, including Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. The security concerns didn't put a damp squib on Salman's boisterous good spirits.

Throughout the press interaction, Salman kept the atmosphere lighthearted with his typical quick wit. While addressing reporters alongside Varun Dhawan, he was asked to share tips for Varun on handling hosting duties for the upcoming awards ceremony. Salman jokingly recommended him to bypass hosting altogether, quipping that it wastes six hours. Instead, he pulled Varun into a quick, impromptu dance move, teasing that it was far better to do a brief routine and leave the actual hosting to the professionals.

In Pics | IIFA 2027 Press Conference: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Reunite; Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Grace The Event

By Photo Webdesk

Salman Pulls Rashmika Mandanna's Leg

The playful banter went on as Rashmika Mandanna voiced her excitement about marking her performance debut at IIFA next year. As she began speaking, Salman interrupted with a grin, cheekily implying that her enthusiasm was mostly driven by her hefty paycheck. As Rashmika laughed off the comment and stressed her excitement, Salman continued to pull her leg, humorously blaming her delayed IIFA appearance on her involvement in their upcoming film, Sikandar. His sharp humor kept the rest of the celebrity panel, including Kareena and Shahid, in splits throughout the evening.

Related Content
Bollywood actors, from left, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan pose for photographs during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rashmika Mandanna Asked Vijay Deverakonda to Marry Her - X
Vijay and Rashmika on Peddi Controversy - YouTube/ X
Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan Season 9 - Instagram

This public appearance arrives shortly after a high-profile security scare in the city. On October 19, actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting incident by two assailants in Mumbai. The attack left Tiger’s driver and a bystander hospitalized with gunshot wounds, while Tiger himself suffered minor gunpowder burns.

Shortly after the incident, an operative associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang publicly claimed responsibility for the shooting, alleging that Tiger was targeted specifically due to his close friendship and association with Salman Khan. Police investigations into the attack accelerated rapidly, with authorities detaining ten suspects so far and making three immediate arrests within hours of the violent encounter.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories