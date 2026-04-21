Sooraj Barjatya Announces Yeh Prem Mol Liya With Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari; Shares Release Date

Summary of this article
Sooraj Barjatya's next with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari is titled Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
The makers announced the film today.
The family entertainer will hit the screens in November this year.
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh for his upcoming film, titled Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Rajshri Productions announced the film on social media. The makers also shared the release date. Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Barjatya's maiden collaboration with Ayushmann and Sharvari.
Sooraj Barjatya announces his next with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari
Sooraj Barjatya is back in the director's seat after his critically acclaimed 2022 film Uunchai. Rajshri Productions, in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, has backed Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Ayushmann is playing Rajshri’s beloved character – Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, marking the iconic character's return to the big screen after 12 years! The family entertainer also marks Khurrana and Sharvari's first on-screen pairing.
The film is also a reunion of Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years. Their last collaboration was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2014).
Yeh Prem Mol Liya release date
The film is set to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.
Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Barjatya said, "It's a story set in Mumbai. He (Ayushmann) is a dedicated and fine actor. It’s all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we’ve more people in the cast, like how we’ve it in all my films."
Khurrana also expressed his excitement to be part of the film. On playing Prem, he said earlier, "The good thing is that this Prem is very closer to me. Through this film, I have come closer to Sooraj ji... It is like a perfect marriage."
"It is a matter of pride for me that I'm working on a film with Sooraj Barjatya. It was my childhood dream," he added.