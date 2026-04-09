Sooraj Barjatya Reunites With Himesh Reshammiya: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Gets 7 Songs

Summary of this article
Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya's reunion brings seven songs to the upcoming film.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead heartfelt family drama nearing shoot completion.
Music aims to connect across metros and rural India with emotional simplicity.
Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya's reunion is quietly building excitement, with fresh reports suggesting the duo has come together once again for a new family entertainer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Known for crafting music that lingers, their collaboration is already shaping up to be a key highlight of the film.
Why Himesh Reshammiya returns for Sooraj Barjatya’s film
The decision to bring Himesh Reshammiya on board appears to be rooted in familiarity and trust. It has been indicated that the director was keen on music that feels simple, emotional and instantly relatable across audiences.
It was reported that seven songs have already been composed for the film, each designed to travel beyond urban centres and resonate with smaller towns and villages as well. The brief was clear: create melodies that feel personal yet universal.
The collaboration echoes their earlier work on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, where music played a central role in shaping the film’s emotional tone.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari film shoot update
The upcoming project, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is currently in its final leg of production. Shooting reportedly began in November 2025 and is expected to wrap up soon.
The film is being described as a heartfelt family drama, staying true to Barjatya’s signature style of storytelling. Music, once again, is expected to carry much of the emotional weight, weaving through relationships and key moments.
Sooraj Barjatya’s signature music-driven storytelling
For decades, Sooraj Barjatya’s films have leaned heavily on music to build mood and connection. Songs are not just additions but integral to the narrative, often becoming cultural touchpoints.
With Himesh Reshammiya returning to compose, there is an expectation that the film will revisit that familiar warmth. The focus remains on melodies that audiences can carry with them long after the film ends.
While details around the release remain under wraps for now, the project is already positioning itself as a return to classic Bollywood family storytelling, led by music that aims to reach every corner of the country.