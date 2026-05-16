Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1 Falls Short Of 2019 Original

Summary of this article
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned Rs 3.85 crore on opening day domestically.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s sequel opened significantly lower than Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 original film.
Romantic comedy recorded 11.94 percent occupancy across 6,822 shows nationwide on Friday.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1 has delivered a moderate opening at cinemas, though the film has failed to recreate the strong debut achieved by its 2019 predecessor. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, the romantic comedy opened to mixed responses from both audiences and critics across the country.
According to early trade estimates, the Mudassar Aziz directorial earned a net collection of Rs 3.85 crore in India on its opening day. The film reportedly grossed Rs 4.62 crore domestically while adding another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 5.62 crore.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do struggles to match original film’s opening
Despite wide release numbers and strong promotional visibility, the sequel could not touch the opening-day benchmark of Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had collected Rs 9.10 crore on day one back in 2019.
Trade reports further revealed that the film recorded an overall occupancy of 11.94 per cent across 6,822 shows nationwide. While evening and night shows reportedly saw slight growth, the opening still remained below industry expectations for a franchise follow-up.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy banks on weekend growth
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film revolves around a seemingly perfect marriage in Prayagraj that spirals into confusion and chaos after one unexpected decision. Alongside the lead cast, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.
The romantic comedy has received praise in parts for its situational humour and performances, though audience reactions have remained divided online. Industry observers now believe the film’s weekend collections will play a major role in determining its long-term theatrical run.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in theatres on May 15, 2026.