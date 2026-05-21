Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Film Nears Big Milestone

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection earned ₹2.75 crore on Day 6.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy collected nearly ₹27 crore across Indian markets.
Worldwide earnings reached ₹37.42 crore, moving steadily towards the ₹40 crore milestone.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection remains stable as the Ayushmann Khurrana-led romantic comedy completes six days in theatres. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film continues to attract audiences despite the expected weekday slowdown and growing competition at the box office. With consistent collections in India and healthy overseas support, the film is now edging closer to a notable worldwide benchmark.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do day 6 collection shows stable hold
After a decent opening weekend, the film has managed to sustain its run through the weekdays. On Day 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned approximately ₹2.75 crore net in India, taking its total domestic earnings to nearly ₹27 crore.
The romantic comedy, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, has remained visible across theatres with more than 5,500 daily shows nationwide.
Despite competition from newer releases, especially Krishnavataram, the film has maintained a respectable theatrical presence.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide collection nears ₹40 crore
The overseas market continues to strengthen the film’s overall performance. By the end of Day 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do had collected over ₹5.35 crore internationally.
When combined with domestic gross earnings crossing ₹32 crore, the film’s worldwide total now stands at around ₹37.42 crore.
The film’s box office journey began with a ₹4 crore Friday opening, followed by growth over the weekend. Collections rose to ₹5.75 crore on Saturday before peaking at ₹7.75 crore on Sunday, helping the film secure a ₹17.50 crore opening weekend.
Weekdays naturally brought softer numbers, with Monday and Tuesday staying above the ₹3 crore mark before Wednesday witnessed a sharper dip in occupancy.
The strongest support continues to come from multiplex-heavy urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR, where audience turnout remains stronger than many smaller circuits. At the current pace, the film appears well positioned to cross the ₹40 crore worldwide milestone soon.