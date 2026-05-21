Flamengo Vs Estudiantes, Copa Libertadores: Defending Champions Seal Round Of 16 Spot With Maracana Win
Defending champions Flamengo qualified for the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 round of 16 after beating Estudiantes of Argentina 1-0 in their penultimate Group A match on Wednesday (May 20). In front of a packed Maracana crowd, Pedro scored the decisive goal (65th) following a goalmouth scramble, with visiting goalkeeper Fernando Muslera partly to blame for a poor clearance. The Brazilian giants, whose matchday 4 fixture against Independiente Medellin in Colombia was cancelled due to fan trouble, now have an unassailable 10 points from four matches (3 wins, 1 draw). Fellow four-time champions Estudiantes are third with six points, behind Independiente (7), their final matchday rivals. Cusco of Peru are fourth with a single point. The top two teams will qualify for the knockouts.
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