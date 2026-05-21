Flamengo Vs Estudiantes, Copa Libertadores: Defending Champions Seal Round Of 16 Spot With Maracana Win

Defending champions Flamengo qualified for the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 round of 16 after beating Estudiantes of Argentina 1-0 in their penultimate Group A match on Wednesday (May 20). In front of a packed Maracana crowd, Pedro scored the decisive goal (65th) following a goalmouth scramble, with visiting goalkeeper Fernando Muslera partly to blame for a poor clearance. The Brazilian giants, whose matchday 4 fixture against Independiente Medellin in Colombia was cancelled due to fan trouble, now have an unassailable 10 points from four matches (3 wins, 1 draw). Fellow four-time champions Estudiantes are third with six points, behind Independiente (7), their final matchday rivals. Cusco of Peru are fourth with a single point. The top two teams will qualify for the knockouts.

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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-
Players of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata leave the pitch at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match against Brazil's Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Edwuin
Edwuin Cetre of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, left, and Emerson Royal of Brazil's Flamengo go for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Pedro
Pedro of Brazil's Flamengo celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Bruno Henrique
Bruno Henrique of Brazil's Flamengo, right, and Tiago Palacios of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jorge Carrascal
Jorge Carrascal of Brazil's Flamengo, left, and Tiago Palacios of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Evertton Araujo
Evertton Araujo of Brazil's Flamengo, left, and Guido Carrillo of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata go for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Coach Leonardo Jardim
Coach Leonardo Jardim of Brazil's Flamengo, left, gestures during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match against Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Guido Carrillo
Guido Carrillo of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, left, and Bruno Henrique of Brazil's Flamengo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Pedro
Pedro of Brazil's Flamengo, bottom, and Mikel Amondarain of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Flamengo Vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores match highlights-Tiago Palacios
Tiago Palacios of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, left, and Ayrton Lucas of Brazil's Flamengo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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