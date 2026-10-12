Pyre Trailer: Vinod Kapri's Award-Winning Film Probes Mortality, Isolation And Love

“PYRE is a story that belongs to the mountains and to the people who live there. I wanted the people of Uttarakhand, especially those in smaller towns where there are no cinema halls, to have the opportunity to watch this film on the big screen. Cinema should not be limited by geography or access. With these screenings, we are taking the film to the audience rather than expecting the audience to travel to a city. I hope people see their own lives, their families and their emotions reflected in the film,” shared Vinod Kapri.