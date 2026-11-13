Pyre had lost 75% to 80% of its screenings after Ramayana Part One was released.
Kapri thanked audiences, exhibitors and cinema chains for supporting the independent film.
Pyre opened on 400 screens before its count slipped to below 100 despite houseful shows.
Vinod Kapri’s critically acclaimed independent film Pyre is adding 200 more shows across India from Friday, November 13, after losing 75% to 80% of its screenings when Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One was released.
Pyre gets more shows in India
Kapri announced the news on Thursday. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote, “PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens (sic).”
Expressing gratitude to exhibitors and cinema chains that supported the film, he wrote, “A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolisand @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you (sic).”
About Pyre
Set in the Kumaon Himalayas, the film centres on Padam Singh and Tulsi, an elderly couple whose children have left home for work. The film marks the first on-screen appearance of Padam Singh Kapri, 80 and Heera Devi, 70. Padam Singh plays a retired Army serviceman, while Heera Devi plays his wife.
Pyre has bagged 18 international awards. Fifteen awards were Best Film honours at events in Washington, DC, Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham.
In an interview with Outlook, Kapri said that audiences should watch Pyre. “If you want to grow old with someone, this is a film for you. If you are a husband, this is a film for you. If you are a wife, this film is for you. If you are grandparents or parents, this film is for you. It is about growing old together, love between ageing couples. If you like love stories, don't believe in rom-coms and true love, this is a film for you,” he said.