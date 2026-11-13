In an interview with Outlook, Kapri said that audiences should watch Pyre. “If you want to grow old with someone, this is a film for you. If you are a husband, this is a film for you. If you are a wife, this film is for you. If you are grandparents or parents, this film is for you. It is about growing old together, love between ageing couples. If you like love stories, don't believe in rom-coms and true love, this is a film for you,” he said.