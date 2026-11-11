Pyre's Haldwani screenings fall from 13 daily shows to just one.
Vinod Kapri says Nainital, Pithoragarh and Kotdwar have lost screenings.
Haldwani reportedly sold more Pyre tickets than Mumbai.
Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has questioned the sharp reduction in theatrical screenings of his independent film Pyre, particularly in Uttarakhand, where it has found a strong audience. In Haldwani, which Kapri identifies as the film's third-largest centre after Delhi and Dehradun, the number of daily shows has reportedly fallen from 12–13 in the opening week to just one.
The director has also raised concerns about several towns where the film is no longer being screened. According to Kapri, the cuts have limited audiences' opportunities to watch the film despite its encouraging response in these markets.
Vinod Kapri questions Pyre show cuts in Haldwani
In a social media post, Kapri highlighted Haldwani's initial response and questioned the decision to reduce its screenings. He wrote, "Ironically, Haldwani - PYRE’s third-largest centre after Delhi and Dehradun, which gave the film an extraordinary response in its first week, with 12–13 shows a day, is now left with just ONE SHOW!"
Referring to a Bollywood Hungama report on the film's ticket sales, he pointed out that Haldwani had sold more tickets than Mumbai. He added, "The audience has spoken loud and clear. The question is, why aren't they being given more opportunities to watch the film? HALDWANI DESERVES MORE SHOWS."
Pyre has no shows in several Uttarakhand towns
Speaking exclusively to India Today, Kapri said the film had lost screenings in Nainital, Pithoragarh and Kotdwar, among other locations. Explaining what he wanted from theatre operators, he said, "My concern is that many important centres for films, like Pyre, for example, Nanital, we don't have a single show there. Haldwani, there were something around 12 to 13 shows in a day. Now there's only one show of Pyre, only one show. Pithoragarh , there is no show. Kotdwar, there is no show."
He added, “So, at least, in cities where there are no shows, we should get at least one show each. I mean, we’re not making a very big demand. We’re not asking for 10–12 shows or even four shows. They are expecting at least one show. And in cities where only one show is currently happening, there should be at least two or three shows. So, that’s all we are asking for," the filmmaker added.
Haldwani emerges ahead of Mumbai in Pyre ticket sales
According to Bollywood Hungama, Delhi leads the film's ticket sales, followed by Dehradun and Haldwani. Mumbai is reportedly in eighth place. The film's Himalayan setting may also have helped it connect with audiences in Uttarakhand.
Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre released in theatres on October 30, 2026.