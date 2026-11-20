Canada has placed Goldy Brar, whose legal name is Satinderjeet Singh, at No. 1 on its list of 25 most-wanted fugitives.
The BOLO Programme announced a reward of up to C$250,000 for credible information leading to his arrest in Canada or the US.
Brar is wanted in the September 20, 2023 killing of Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg.
Canada has named gangster Goldy Brar as its most-wanted fugitive and offered up to 250,000 Canadian dollars, or about Rs 1.63 crore, for tips that lead to his arrest. Brar sits at the top of Canada’s list of 25 most-wanted fugitives.
Brar, whose legal name is Satinderjeet Singh, is sought over the September 2023 killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg. The reward comes amid a wider cross-border search that now involves both Canada and the US.
US authorities are separately looking for Brar. He is already on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and is also wanted in India in several criminal cases.
Reward And Arrest
The BOLO Programme announced the reward on Thursday, and the public safety initiative works with police agencies to pursue wanted criminals.
The reward applies to information that could lead to Brar’s arrest in Canada or the US. The programme has urged the public to pass along any credible information that could help officers find him.
Canada has also put Brar at No. 1 on its list of 25 most-wanted fugitives.
Winnipeg Murder Case
Winnipeg police stated that Gill was fatally shot at a house in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023.
The homicide probe involved the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Manitoba Justice and other agencies. The case later led to charges against two men.
Police issued arrest warrants for Brar and Karanbir Singh on February 23, 2026. Both face first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in Gill’s death. Police said they have not yet found or arrested either suspect.
FBI And India
The search has also moved beyond Canada. The FBI added Brar to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28 and is offering up to $1 million, or around Rs 8.9 crore, for information that leads to his arrest.
The FBI says Brar is tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The agency links the gang to targeted killings, extortion, drug trafficking and other violent crimes in the US and Canada.
Brar is also wanted in India in connection with multiple criminal cases. With authorities in Canada and the US asking for public help, he faces arrest warrants and reward programmes in both countries.