Trump cited India’s 7% GDP growth and relatively low interest rates, claiming the US could achieve 15-20% growth if the Fed lowered borrowing costs.
He accused the Federal Reserve of taking a “political” approach to interest rates and raising them despite strong economic numbers.
His remarks come amid a long-running clash with the Fed over rate cuts, with Trump repeatedly pushing for lower borrowing costs to accelerate economic growth.
US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high, arguing that the US economy could achieve significantly higher growth if borrowing costs were lowered. Citing India’s economic performance, Trump claimed the US could record GDP growth of 15-20% under a more accommodative monetary policy.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the Federal Reserve of following a “politically charged” approach to interest rates, arguing that it raises borrowing costs even when economic indicators show stronger performance.
"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. And I'm not blaming the chairman, by the way; I'm blaming the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," he said.
Trump claimed the Fed was limiting the country's economic potential by raising interest rates despite strong economic numbers, arguing that the central bank should lower borrowing costs when the economy performs well.
"When you have good numbers, you have better credit. We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. And when we have these great numbers that we have, you shouldn't keep raising rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit," he added.
Trump Cites India’s Economic Growth
Trump pointed to India’s economic performance, citing its roughly 7% GDP growth and relatively lower interest rates as an example of what the US could achieve.
"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," he said.
The US president also argued that America's economic strength has contributed to the growth of other countries, claiming that several nations have attained their position among global financial elites because of the US.
Trump’s Long-Running Clash With The Federal Reserve
Trump's latest remarks come amid his longstanding disagreement with the Federal Reserve over interest-rate policy. He has repeatedly criticised the central bank for not lowering borrowing costs as aggressively as he wanted, including during his first term, when he appointed Jerome Powell as Fed chairman in 2018.
The disagreement continued during Trump's second term, with the president publicly questioning Powell's decisions and pushing for rate cuts to support economic growth. The administration also challenged Powell over the rising cost of renovations at the Federal Reserve's headquarters in Washington, with estimates increasing from $1.88 billion to $2.46 billion.
Powell defended the expenditure, citing higher material and labour costs, design changes and unexpected complications, including asbestos-related work. The controversy later escalated into a legal confrontation, with Powell revealing in January 2026 that the Federal Reserve had received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department over the renovation project.
Powell described the investigation as an attempt to intimidate the central bank amid pressure to lower interest rates or force him out. A federal judge subsequently blocked the subpoenas in March, ruling that they had been issued for an improper purpose. The Justice Department closed its investigation in April.
Powell's term as Fed chairman ended in May 2026, after which Kevin Warsh took over the position. Powell, however, remained on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, citing concerns over protecting the institution's independence.
India’s Monetary Policy And Growth Outlook
Trump's remarks come even as India's monetary policy has also been shaped by inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainties. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October, shifting its stance to calibrated tightening amid inflation and global pressures.
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee noted that the Indian economy remained resilient, while flagging risks from strong growth in monetary and credit aggregates.
The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, raised India's economic growth forecast to 7% for 2026 in October, keeping the country among the world's fastest-growing economies despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated oil prices.
Trump's comparison between the two economies comes amid his repeated calls for lower US interest rates. However, monetary policy decisions in both countries are shaped by inflation, growth and broader economic conditions, with the Federal Reserve balancing price stability and employment alongside its policy decisions.