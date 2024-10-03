Hub4Business

What Does The US Fed's Interest Rate Cut Mean For Indian Investors?

After more than four years, the US Fed Chief Jerome Powell has finally cut interest rates, raising hopes of a similar move by the RBI.

US Fed Chief Jerome Powell
What Does The US Fed's Interest Rate Cut Mean For Indian Investors?
info_icon

The US Federal Reserve on September 18th, cut interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points (bps), raising hopes of a similar move by the Reserve Bank of India.

Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell indicated there's more to come at a press conference after the benchmark policy rate was reduced to the 4.75-5 percent range.

Will RBI follow the Fed rate cut?

The Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis points rate cut may make the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider a similar move. India's retail inflation rate has eased to 3.65% year-on-year in August 2024, marking a nearly five-year low. This strengthens the case for a potential rate cut in October, as the central bank wanted to bring down the inflation rate to the medium-term 4% target on a durable basis.

However, RBIs focus will remain on managing inflation during the festive season while maintaining growth. Nonetheless, a swift shift in its policy stance cannot be ruled out.

What does Fed rate cut mean for Indian investors?

Foreign investors have injected nearly Rs 33,700 crore in Indian equities so far this month, driven primarily by interest rate cut in the US and the resilience of the Indian market. This also marks the second highest inflow in a month this year so far, the last one being in March when Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) infused Rs 35,100 crore, data with the depositories showed.

The weakening US dollar and the dovish stance of the Federal Reserve are making Indian equities increasingly attractive to investors. The rupee's strengthening reflects confidence in India's stability, although it could challenge the export sector. Additionally, balanced fiscal deficits, the impact of rate cut on the Indian currency, strong valuations, and RBI's approach to keeping inflation under control without a rate cut are the primary factors for making emerging markets like India a sweet spot.

Coming to the debt markets, bond yields usually move in anticipation of interest rate changes. Over the past year, India’s 10-year bond yield has been on a downward trend, falling from 7.1 percent to around 6.85 percent level this week.

We expect the 10-year yield to drift towards 6.75 percent after September, with a year-end target of around 6.55 percent.

How will falling yields impact bond mutual funds?

Bond prices and yields have an inverse relationship. When yields fall, the prices of bonds typically rise. Since debt mutual funds hold a portfolio of bonds, the net asset value (NAV) of the fund usually increases as bond prices go up.

Though bond funds have made good gains over the last year, we anticipate another leg of the rally. The overall situation remains bond-positive, with a clear expectation of rate cuts and a favorable demand-supply situation. Amid global monetary easing, Indian bonds continue to be attractive, supported by robust and stable macroeconomic fundamentals and favorable demand-supply dynamics.

Our Take

The Fed’s rate decision is expected to lower borrowing costs, stimulating economic activity and boosting Indian bond prices, especially long-duration bonds, as yields fall.

This could lead to a global rally in debt markets, improving liquidity and making it cheaper for businesses and consumers to borrow. The rate cut is also expected to weaken the dollar, increasing foreign demand for US bonds.

Interest rates often influence fixed deposit (FD) rates. When central banks adjust interest rates, banks typically respond by changing the rates they offer on fixed deposits. When interest rates rise, FD rates are usually hiked to attract more deposits. Conversely, when rates are cut, FD rates may decrease, too. Individual banks, however, may also consider factors such as competition and their funding needs when setting rates.

Long-duration strategies are highly sensitive to interest rate changes, meaning they will benefit significantly from falling yields as bond prices rise. This provides potential for capital appreciation, making them attractive in a declining interest rate environment.

Considering the recent developments of the Israel conflict and the current market run-up, equities could turn volatile from here. From a risk-reward perspective, if the goal is to maximize returns post-rate cut, long-duration bonds offer better prospects for capital appreciation, but careful consideration must be given to your risk appetite, liquidity requirements and fund selection after evaluating with your investment professionals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Ritu Moni Strikes Again, Gets Darcey Carter; SCO-W - 72/5 (15 Overs)
  2. Canada Vs Oman, 6th T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN vs OMN Match
  3. South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10
  4. Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9
  5. Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case
Football News
  1. Sunil Chhetri Backs Anwar Ali As Key Asset For Indian Football, Urges Players To Avoid Controversy
  2. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United, ISL Preview: Gaurs Look To Bounce Back At Home Against Highlanders
  3. 'Unreal' Win Over Bayern Munich A 'Statement', Says Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
  4. Real Madrid 0-1 Lille: Carlo Ancelotti Accepts Criticism, Refuses To Make Excuses After Champions League Loss
  5. Tim Kleindienst Receives Maiden Germany Call-Up After Bundesliga Heroics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana
  2. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What The Report Says
  3. Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'
  4. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
  5. Day In Pics: October 03, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points