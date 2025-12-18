India Throws Up Highest Doping Positivity Rate Among Major Countries In WADA's 2024 Testing Report

India's dismal doping record would be among the big concerns when the International Olympic Committee evaluates the nation's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Throws Up Highest Doping Positivity Rate Among Major Countries In WADAs 2024 Testing Report
India conducted 7,113 tests in 2024, which threw up 260 adverse analytical findings, leading to a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • India had highest number of doping violators among countries which conducted 5,000 or more tests

  • Out of 7,113 tests in 2024, 260 had adverse analytical findings, leading to a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent

  • In the 2023 testing figures, India's positivity rate stood at 3.8 per cent

India threw up the highest number of doping violators among countries which conducted 5,000 or more tests in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Testing Figures Report for 2024.

According to the WADA report, India conducted 7,113 tests (6576 urine samples and 537 blood samples) last year, which threw up 260 adverse analytical findings, leading to a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, the highest among all major countries.

India's poor doping record would be among the major concerns when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) evaluates its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games in near future.

"...this position may appear concerning at both national and international levels, it is essential to underscore that the figures are a direct outcome of India's intensified anti-doping efforts, marked by expanded testing and stronger detection mechanisms rather than a surge in doping prevalence," a note from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said, as it sought to explain the continued high rate of positivity.

In the 2023 testing figures, India's positivity rate stood at 3.8 per cent after 213 adverse results from 5606 tests.

China, which conducted a whopping 24,214 tests in 2024, showed a positivity rate of just 0.2 per cent. The US anti-doping agency did a lesser number of tests than India, 6592 in total, and had a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Russia, which has been ostracized globally for its failure to tackle doping, conducted 10,514 tests and returned a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent with just 76 adverse results.

A few countries like Pakistan and Mongolia have higher positivity rates than India but they tested very less number of samples.

In 2025, NADA said it has so far conducted 7068 tests with a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent after a relatively lower adverse results count of 110.

In comparative analysis, the numbers released for 2024 indicate a marginal improvement in the positivity rate but overall, it remains quite high and keeps India at the pinnacle of a list no country would want to be seen in.

How NADA, Ministry Aim To Tackle Doping Menace

"In recent years, India has witnessed a significant strengthening of its anti-doping framework. To tackle the menace of doping in sports NADA India has not only increased the number of tests but also has increased the emphasis on education and awareness," NADA stated.

"The available data reflects that the overall anti-doping ecosystem is becoming more robust, with improvements visible across testing, awareness, and preventive mechanisms," it added.

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also repeatedly stated his commitment to tackle the menace that has traditionally afflicted athletics and power sports such as weightlifting.

NADA said it is witnessing "greater awareness and enhanced compliance among athletes and support personnel" on anti-doping measures.

"In 2024, around 280 anti-doping workshops were conducted during sports events and training camps, reaching approximately 37,000 participants.

"Additionally, by December 16, 2025, 329 awareness programs were held, including webinars, seminars, TV sessions, ADEL courses, mega events, engaging competitions and digital campaigns to engage a wider audience," it stated.

"These initiatives have contributed to improved understanding of prohibited substances, safe medication practices, and the responsibilities expected under the anti- doping framework."

NADA said it is also strengthening compliance through 'Know Your Medicine' App to prevent "inadvertent doping".

"... (It) enables athletes and support personnel to verify whether any substance or medication contains prohibited ingredients. As of 2024, the app has approximately recorded a cumulative 2,40,000 searches, reflecting its growing adoption as a preventive tool against inadvertent doping," it said.

To address the issue of contaminated supplements, NADA said it is working closely with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to strengthen nutrition supplement testing.

(With PTI inputs)

