Asian Games Medallist Manju Bala Receives Five-Year NADA Doping Ban, Many Others Suspended

Incheon Asian Games medallist hammer thrower Manju Bala received a five-year doping ban after testing positive for prohibited drugs in 2024. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) imposed the sanction after Bala tested positive for dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone and SARMS LGD-4033, substances NADA publicly identified in September last year.
Dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone is an anabolic androgenic steroid, known for its ability to increase muscle mass and strength, but it carries significant health risks and is strictly banned in sports.
SARMS LGD-4033, also known as Ligandrol, belongs to a class of selective androgen receptor modulators. These substances are designed to have similar effects to anabolic steroids but with potentially fewer side effects. They are also banned due to their performance-enhancing properties.
Manju Bala, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games, faced a five-year ban from NADA, which begins on July 10, 2024. The ADDP delivered its decision on October 15.
The ruling bars Bala from competition, selection, or participation in any event sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) or affiliated organisations. She also loses eligibility for official rankings and national team consideration.
Other Athletes Banned By Anti-Doping Authorities
NADA also banned Mohan Saini for four years, with his suspension commencing on October 14, 2025. Three bodybuilders – Gopala Krishnan, Amit Kumar, and Rajvardhan Sanjay Waskar – each received a six-year ban. Shubham Mahara, another bodybuilder, was banned for four years.
Boxer Sumit received a two-year ban, while canoeist Nitin Verma and basketball player Shivendra Pandey faced bans of four and six years, respectively. The Anti-Doping Appeal Panel also upheld the ADDP's 2024 decision to ban sprinter Himani Chandel for four years.
(With PTI Inputs)