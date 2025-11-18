India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Aim For Their First Win - Check Starting XIs

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Starting XIs!
India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Prabhy, Macarton Louis Nickson, Vikram Partap, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali
Bangladesh Starting XI: Mitul Marma (GK), Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Zayyan Ahmed, Md Saad Uddin, Shohel Rana, Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Shekh Morsalin and Md Goysal Ahmed Pahim
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Ryan Williams Play?
Ryan Williams made headlines after switching nationality to represent India, but his Football Australia NOC didn’t arrive in time. He misses today’s match and will now debut in March.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Head-To-Head!
India and Bangladesh have faced each other 18 times, with India winning eight of those meetings and Bangladesh claiming just one victory. The remaining nine encounters between the two sides have ended in draws.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. Fans can watch the India Vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup qualifying group C clash on Fancode app and website. The game will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India, but you can follow it here with Outlook India.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Hello All!
Good evening and welcome to another football live blog. The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers continue as Bangladesh are hosting India at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the AFC Asian Cup qualifying match.