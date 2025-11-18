India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Aim For Their First Win - Check Starting XIs

India's Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates after scoring against Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at Fatorda Stadium in Margao on October 14, 2025. | Photo: AIFF/Shibu Preman

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India travel to Dhaka for their final away match of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, a fixture carrying no real significance as both teams are already out of contention for the Saudi Arabia tournament. With Sunil Chhetri retired and Khalid Jamil shifting focus toward the next major challenge, the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Blue Tigers are using this game to look ahead. New recruit Ryan Williams won’t debut due to a delayed NOC, while Bangladesh’s rising star Hamza Chaudhary, who has impressed with four goals in six games since switching from England, stands out as the main threat India must contain.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Nov 2025, 06:56:07 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Starting XIs! India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Prabhy, Macarton Louis Nickson, Vikram Partap, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali Bangladesh Starting XI: Mitul Marma (GK), Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Zayyan Ahmed, Md Saad Uddin, Shohel Rana, Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Shekh Morsalin and Md Goysal Ahmed Pahim

18 Nov 2025, 06:40:29 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Ryan Williams Play? Ryan Williams made headlines after switching nationality to represent India, but his Football Australia NOC didn’t arrive in time. He misses today’s match and will now debut in March.

18 Nov 2025, 06:39:29 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Head-To-Head! India and Bangladesh have faced each other 18 times, with India winning eight of those meetings and Bangladesh claiming just one victory. The remaining nine encounters between the two sides have ended in draws.

18 Nov 2025, 06:37:49 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. Fans can watch the India Vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup qualifying group C clash on Fancode app and website. The game will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India, but you can follow it here with Outlook India. Check full live streaming details.