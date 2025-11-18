India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

Catch the live streaming, timing, venue and head-to-head details for the upcoming India Vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football Team
The Blue Tigers’ final training session before tomorrow’s game in Dhaka. Photo: X/IndianFootball
  • India take on Bangladesh on Tuesday in what is an inconsequential AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier

  • This will be the 30th meeting between the sides (India lead 14-4 in wins).

  • India trained in Bengaluru from November 6 before travelling to Dhaka on Saturday

A new-look India will take the field on Tuesday in what is an inconsequential AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier, but the match offers head coach Khalid Jamil a crucial opportunity to rebuild and blood fresh talent.

India's campaign effectively ended on October 14 in Goa, when they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Singapore.

The defeat left them stranded on two points from four matches. Even if India win their remaining ties, they can only reach eight points something Singapore and Hong Kong have already secured and are certain to surpass.

Bangladesh are also on the boat with two points, as the two sides will be targeting a strong finish in the group and FIFA ranking points.

India's hopes of Saudi Arabia 2027 qualification are, therefore, over.

The squad for the Dhaka fixture includes Australia-born forward Ryan Williams, who recently obtained an Indian passport.

He has travelled with the team, though his availability will depend on receiving an NOC from Football Australia and the subsequent clearances from FIFA and AFC.

This will be the 30th meeting between the sides (India lead 14-4 in wins).

It will also be India's first match on Bangladesh soil in 22 years, since the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup, where the hosts prevailed 2-1 at the same venue.

"We are happy to be here, and it is our pleasure to be in Bangladesh. Bangladesh are a good team, and it will be a good match," Jamil said on the eve of the game.

Goalkeeper Sahil, one of seven uncapped players in the squad, added: "It's an important game for us tomorrow, and we've had a good time preparing with the team in the camp in Bengaluru."

India trained in Bengaluru from November 6 before travelling to Dhaka on Saturday, and have since held two sessions here.

Jamil has prioritised youth for this fixture with Sahil, Hrithik Tiwari, Pramveer, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Mohammed Sanan and Bikash Yumnam all in line for potential debuts.

Brison Fernandes and Macarton Louis Nickson, with one cap each, further emphasise the new direction.

"I am happy because everyone is working very hard. The new players also know the importance of this game," Jamil said.

"Whoever is available, we will use them." India-Bangladesh fixtures, regardless of context, have always carried emotional weight, and anticipation in Dhaka reflects that tradition. Tickets were "sold out within minutes", and a 22,000-plus crowd is expected.

"We know it's a pressure game," Jamil said.

'But we need to keep our focus and build on our work to get a positive result.' Bangladesh have lost both their home qualifiers this year, to Singapore (1-2) and Hong Kong (3-4).

In a friendly last week at the same venue, they drew 2-2 with Nepal, with midfielder Hamza Choudhury scoring twice.

Jamil stressed that India would prepare for the hosts collectively rather than keepin eye on individual threats.

"Bangladesh have good players and so do we. We are thinking about our opponents as a whole. It's a very important game. We must think properly, stay calm, and aim for a positive result," the Indian coach said.

India football squad vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier

Indian football team: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Live Streaming

When and where will India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier, be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be played on Tuesday, November 18, at 7:30 pm IST at Dhaka’s National Stadium.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers football match live?

One can catch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier football match on the FanCode app and website in India. There is no live telecast of the BAN vs IND football match on any TV channel in India.

(With PTI inputs)

