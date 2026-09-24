Netanyahu Expected To Take Aim At Mamdani In UN Speech: What We Know

Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to use his UN General Assembly address to respond to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, after a public dispute over Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the Israeli prime minister’s planned visit to New York
Netanyahu has said he will “tell the truth” about Israel and its soldiers, while also signalling that he intends to address Mamdani directly
Mamdani has criticised Netanyahu over the Gaza war and said the ICC arrest warrant against him should be honoured, although New York City officials have acknowledged that the mayor does not have independent authority to enforce the warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to use his address to the United Nations on Thursday to respond to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, after the two have clashed over Israel’s actions and the Gaza war.
In a video posted on his official X account on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he would use his UN speech to “tell the truth” about Israel and its military. He also indicated that he would address criticism directed at him by Mamdani.
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, according to the UN programme. The General Debate is being held in New York from Tuesday through Monday, bringing together heads of state, government and senior representatives from UN member states.
Mamdani has also previously raised the issue of Netanyahu’s planned visit to New York and his government’s legal options regarding the Israeli prime minister. His administration later said it did not have independent authority to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.
In a press conference held on Monday at Gracie Mansion, Mamdani said he would work with people regardless of political differences and focus on issues affecting New Yorkers. He also said he had discussed immigration, public safety and housing with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the mayor’s residence.
Mamdani has separately said he does not plan to attend protests surrounding Netanyahu’s UN visit, while saying city authorities were coordinating security preparations for the General Assembly.
Israel’s UN Case
Netanyahu’s remarks suggest that Israel’s actions will be a central part of his UN message.
In his latest statement, he said he intended to defend Israel and its soldiers against what he described as false claims and criticism. His appearance will come as the General Assembly debates conflicts and other international issues during the high-level week.
The UN describes the General Debate as the main forum during the high-level week where member states present their positions on international issues. The 81st session is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”
A New York Backdrop
Netanyahu’s speech will take place against the backdrop of a city where Mamdani has continued to publicly disagree with the Israeli government while also working with the Trump administration on issues including housing, immigration and public safety.
On Tuesday, Mamdani announced a $131.5 million settlement involving DoorDash and more than 260,000 delivery workers, highlighting his administration’s domestic policy agenda as Netanyahu prepares for his UN address.
Netanyahu’s address will therefore put the Israeli prime minister and New York mayoral dispute back into focus, with the UN podium providing Netanyahu a platform to respond to Mamdani while presenting Israel’s position to the wider international audience.