3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On

Three teenagers were found with stab wounds at a playground in Bronx, New York. As per local reports, two 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy were found with stab wounds at Prospect Playground in the district.

3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx | Photo: NYC Parks
According to officials, the incident occurred around 6 PM in the playground on Prospect Avenue in West Farms.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Initial investigation reveals that the stabbing began due to a fight which escalated. Officials from the NYPD added that a 15-year-old boy suffered a laceration to his back, another 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the left thigh.

The investigation related to this stabbing incident is ongoing.

This development comes on the same day a man from Bronx was indicted for attempted murder of a young woman in July. The man has been indicted for the attempted murder of a 23-year-old woman who was stabbed and attacked while leaving the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station in Richmond Hill last month.

In another instance in the Bronx, a man was killed and one was injured at a stabbing attack at a laundromat.

As per local reports, the attacker was spotted carrying shirts inside the Laundromat in Claremont Section. He then proceeded to stab tow men and run off on College Avenue. A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the back. Another man was stabbed in the legs, torso and back and was pronounced dead at Lincolm Hospital.

