International

Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK

Shock and anger over the incident sparks massive outcry in cities across Britain. However, misinformation about the attacker triggered these protests to turn into riots.

southport stabbing riots protest uk news
UK Witnesses Largest Riots Since 2011 | Photo: AP
info_icon

Protests and riots erupted across the United Kingdom after a 17-year-old boy killed three girls during a stabbing spree in Southport, Northwest England. Shock and anger over the incident sparks massive outcry in cities across Britain. However, misinformation about the attacker triggered these protests to turn into riots.

On July 29, a 17-year-old boy went on a stabbing attack in the city of Southport. Three children - Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9) were killed in the attack.

Eight other children along with the two adults who protected them were injured in the attack.

UK Witnesses Most Widespread Riots Since 2011

The riots sparked by misinformation about the Southport stabbing suspect are the biggest the UK has seen since 2011. 13 years ago, mass protests and riots broke out across Britain after the killing of Mark Duggan, a local Black man who was shot dead by police.

In Liverpool, two police officers were taken to the hospital over suspected broken jaws and noses due to the clashes in the city. As per Merseyside Police, people set off fire extinguishers and "threw various items including bricks and bottles at officers".

In Bristol, "violent disorder" took over after protestors outnumbered police officials. Sky News reported that several clashes also broke out between far-right and counter-protestors.

Similar demonstrations and violence was also seen in Nottingham, Leeds, Blackpool, Hull, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland, Manchester and Belfast.

Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the violence against police officials and called out the far-right for spreading false information on social media.

In a televised address, the UK PM expressed full support for the police to "take action against extremists on our streets who are attacking police officers, disrupting local businesses and attempting to sow hate by intimidating communities."

"The right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things," Sir Starmer saod, adding that "there is no excuse for violence of any kind".

"Let me also say to large social media companies and those who run them: Violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime, it’s happening on your premises, and the law must be upheld everywhere,” the UK PM added further.

How Misinformation Sparked The Riots

Following the stabbings at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport, a 17-year-old male was arrested by Merseyside Police at the scene of the attack.

Amid the speculations regarding the identity of the attacker, social media posts claiming the attacker was a Muslim immigrant named “Ali al-Shakati" emerged and spread like wildfire.

The false information regarding the 17-year-old's identity soon led to mass riots in several cities as protestors clashed with police officials. The social media posts claimed the attacker was an immigrant from Syria and sparked the anti-immigration stance of the protests.

However, it was also learnt that this misinformation was fueled by far-right parties such as Reform UK led by Nigel Farage.

While several far-right activists and supporters were part of the initial riots, MPs such as Farage also took part in the social media storm. Farage posted a minute-long video of X and questioned if the police were telling the truth after ruling out the stabbings as a "terror-related incident".

The riots have left several police officials injured as protestors hurled bricks, stones and bottles at them. Due to the violent reaction, for the first time in a long time, a judge lifted the restriction of not naming minors and released the identity of the 17-year-old attacker to combat the false information.

The 17-year-old attacker has been identified as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana who was born and raised in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. The attacker has been charged with three counts of murder as well as 10 counts of attempted murder.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  2. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  3. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
  4. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
Football News
  1. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  3. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  4. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
  5. Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  2. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  3. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
  5. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  4. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  5. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Boys Will Be Boys Mindset’: Akhilesh’s DNA Test Demand In Ayodhya Gangrape Case Sparks Row
  2. All It Takes: The Outlook Story
  3. AB-10 Diary: A Second Home
  4. Yesterday Once More
  5. Once Upon A Time, In AB-10
Entertainment News
  1. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  2. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  3. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  4. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  5. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
US News
  1. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  2. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  3. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  4. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  5. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Hezbollah Launches Barrage Of Rockets At Israel; Gaza Peace Talks In Limbo At Cairo
  2. Bangladesh: Student Leaders Call For Civil Disobedience, PM Hasina Holds Emergency Talks
  3. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Severe Revenge' Against Israel; 'Leave Now' Warnings Issued For Lebanon
  4. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  5. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs