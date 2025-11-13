Delhi Govt to Offer Jobs to Dependents of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims

The Delhi Cabinet approved a policy granting jobs to dependents of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on compassionate grounds.
Dependents over 50 who cannot work can nominate a younger family member, with relaxations in age and educational qualifications.
The policy aims to resolve cases pending since 2007 through a transparent, time-bound, and legally compliant process.
The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday released a statement announcing that the Delhi government has adopted a policy to give jobs to the dependents of people slain in anti-Sikh riots in 1984 based on compassion.
The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the policy on Wednesday to give jobs to the dependents of victims of anti-Sikh riots.
According to the chief minister, one of the main aspects of the new policy is that victims' dependents who are now over 50 and unable to work would be able to designate a member of the next generation, such as a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law, for the positions.
The new policy is a significant step in the direction of expediting employment aid cases that have been languishing since the 2007 Cabinet decision.
Due to several administrative issues, this procedure has not been able to be finished over the previous eighteen years. The administration will now introduce a clear, planned, and time-bound approach to eliminate this protracted delay, she said.
All eligible families will receive employment assistance promptly, leaving no rightful claimant deprived, she stated
Gupta said that, besides age, relaxation in educational qualification has also been incorporated into the policy.
All the provisions of the policy will comply with the directions of the Delhi High Court and the prescribed legal framework, she said. Additionally, a transparent and well-defined mechanism has been established for verification, grievance redressal, and departmental allocation to ensure that the process of appointments is fair, accountable, and efficient, she added.