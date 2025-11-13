Delhi Govt to Offer Jobs to Dependents of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday released a statement announcing that the Delhi government has adopted a policy to give jobs to the dependents of people slain in anti-Sikh riots in 1984 based on compassion.



The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the policy on Wednesday to give jobs to the dependents of victims of anti-Sikh riots.



According to the chief minister, one of the main aspects of the new policy is that victims' dependents who are now over 50 and unable to work would be able to designate a member of the next generation, such as a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law, for the positions.