Bihar Detects Over 87,600 TB Cases During Statewide Screening Drive

Bihar detected 87,623 TB cases during a statewide screening drive between July 2 and August 14.
More than 2.36 crore people were screened against a target of one crore during the campaign.
Of the cases detected, 21,550 people showed no apparent symptoms and 74,871 patients were assessed for differentiated TB care.
Bihar detected more than 87,600 tuberculosis (TB) cases during an intensive statewide screening campaign conducted between July 2 and August 14, with over 2.36 crore people screened against a target of one crore, a senior health official said on Thursday.
The campaign detected 87,623 TB cases, including 21,550 people who showed no apparent symptoms of the disease, according to state health department data.
"More than 87,623 TB cases were detected during the screening and testing drive, including 21,550 people who showed no apparent symptoms of the disease," additional executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar, Anupama Singh, said in a statement.
According to PTI, Singh said Bihar was continuously strengthening its infrastructure for TB detection and diagnosis. The state currently has 491 digital X-ray machines, including 140 AI-powered ultraportable handheld X-ray machines.
The diagnostic network includes 768 binocular microscopes, 89 Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) machines and 562 Truenat machines, besides facilities for Line Probe Assay (LPA) and Culture Drug Susceptibility Testing (CDST) laboratories.
"As many as 11,055 high-risk villages have been identified for priority TB detection, while more than 5.4 lakh camps have been organised since March 24, 2026," Singh said.
PTI reported that Singh said political and administrative commitment towards achieving TB-free panchayats and wards was being strengthened with the support and guidance of the governor. She said the chief minister regularly reviews the progress, while the chief secretary reviews the programme every week and provides necessary guidance.
Of the 87,623 Tuberculosis cases identified during the campaign, 74,871 patients, or 85 per cent, have been assessed for differentiated TB care, Singh said.
Bihar recorded an 88 per cent treatment success rate in 2024, while the estimated TB mortality rate declined from 21 per lakh population in 2023 to 20 per lakh in 2024, Singh said.
Under the TB-Free India Campaign, 547 panchayats in the state have achieved TB-free status after fulfilling all six criteria prescribed by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, she said.
The state is also focusing on TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) to prevent new infections, with the initiative being implemented across all 38 districts, Singh said.