Pakistan Sack Salman Ali Agha As T20I Captain, Appoint Sahibzada Farhan To Lead Against Sri Lanka

Farhan was already captaining Pakistan's second-string squad at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. He led them into the gold medal match for the first time, beating Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-hit semi-final. Pakistan then lost the final to India by 19 runs, chasing 212 and finishing on 192/6, with Hasan Nawaz's 96 keeping them alive until the last over. They returned with silver. Farhan himself made just 1 and 10 in the two knockouts.