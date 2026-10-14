PAK Vs SL: Sahibzada Farhan Shatters Abhishek Sharma’s Record, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite T20I Club - Check Stats

Sahibzada Farhan scored 238 runs in three T20Is against Sri Lanka, surpassing Abhishek Sharma's record of 229 runs among full-member nations
Farhan scored three consecutive half-centuries, becoming the first Pakistani and eighth player overall to achieve the feat in a bilateral three-match T20I series
Pakistan won the series 2-1 despite losing the third T20I by eight wickets
Sahibzada Farhan produced a record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka, finishing the three-match T20I series with 238 runs to surpass India's Abhishek Sharma for the highest aggregate by a batter from a full-member nation in a bilateral three-match series.
The Pakistan opener also became the first batter from his country and the eighth player overall to score at least 50 runs in all three matches of a bilateral three-match T20I series, joining former India captain Virat Kohli and six other players on the list.
Farhan opened the innings in each match, scoring 89 off 53 balls in the series opener before registering knocks of 73 and 76 in the following encounters.
His consistent run-scoring helped Pakistan secure the series, although the hosts suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 13, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan had won the first two matches to clinch the series 2-1, giving Farhan a memorable start to his tenure as the team's full-time T20I captain.
Most Runs In A Three-Match T20I Series By Players From Full-Member Nations
Farhan's 238 runs took him past Abhishek, who accumulated 229 runs in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi last month. New Zealand's Colin Munro and Australia's David Warner occupy the next two positions on the list.
Top Run-Scorers In Three-Match T20I Series
Sahibzada Farhan - 238 runs in three T20Is vs Sri Lanka (2026)
Abhishek Sharma - 229 runs in three T20Is vs Afghanistan (2026)
Colin Munro - 223 runs in three T20Is vs West Indies (2017-18)
David Warner - 217 runs in three T20Is vs Sri Lanka (2019)
Hazratullah Zazai - 204 runs in three T20Is vs Ireland (2019)
Shreyas Iyer - 204 runs in three T20Is vs Sri Lanka (2022)
Mohammad Rizwan - 203 runs in three T20Is vs West Indies (2021)
Farhan's achievement is restricted to players representing full-member nations. The overall record for the most runs in a three-match T20I series belongs to Spain's Mohammad Ihsan, who scored 283 runs against Croatia in December 2025.
Austria's Karanbir Singh follows with 260 runs in three T20Is against Hungary earlier in 2026.
Highest Run Aggregates In Any Three-Match T20I Series
Mohammad Ihsan - 283 runs in three T20Is vs Croatia (2025), the highest aggregate in a three-match T20I series.
Karanbir Singh - 260 runs in three T20Is vs Hungary (2026), the second-highest aggregate overall.
Sahibzada Farhan Joins Virat Kohli On Elite List
Farhan's three consecutive half-centuries also earned him a place among a select group of batters who have scored at least 50 runs in every match of a bilateral three-match T20I series.
Kohli was the first player to achieve the feat, scoring three half-centuries against Australia in January 2016. Since then, Colin Munro, David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks and Ibrahim Zadran have also accomplished the milestone.
Farhan is the first Pakistani batter to join the group and the eighth player overall to achieve the feat.
Batters With Three 50-Plus Scores In A Three-Match T20I Series
Virat Kohli - 199 runs, including three half-centuries, vs Australia (2016)
Colin Munro - 223 runs, including one century and two half-centuries, vs West Indies (2017)
David Warner - 217 runs, including one century and two half-centuries, vs Sri Lanka (2019)
Nicholas Pooran - 184 runs, including three half-centuries, vs India (2022)
Shreyas Iyer - 204 runs, including three half-centuries, vs Sri Lanka (2022)
Reeza Hendricks - 180 runs, including three half-centuries, vs England (2022)
Ibrahim Zadran - 169 runs, including three half-centuries, vs Zimbabwe (2025)
Sahibzada Farhan - 238 runs, including three half-centuries, vs Sri Lanka (2026)
Despite Pakistan's defeat in the final match, Farhan's performances made the series a personal milestone.