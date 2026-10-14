Sri Lanka Crushes Pakistan By Eight Wickets In Third T20I As Mendis Leads The Way

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 5:42 pm

Sri Lanka signed off the three-match T20I series with a resounding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Put into bat first, Pakistan slumped to 102/6 under disciplined bowling from Dasun Shanaka (3/21), before captain Sahibzada Farhan fought back with a brilliant 76 off 47 balls and Arafat Minhas added an unbeaten 34 to push the total to 168/8. In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target effortlessly in 17.1 overs, anchored by a sensational, unbeaten 87 off 48 balls from skipper Kusal Mendis and a solid 40 from Kamindu Mendis. Despite the defeat, Pakistan claimed the series 2-1.