Sri Lanka Crushes Pakistan By Eight Wickets In Third T20I As Mendis Leads The Way

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Sri Lanka signed off the three-match T20I series with a resounding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Put into bat first, Pakistan slumped to 102/6 under disciplined bowling from Dasun Shanaka (3/21), before captain Sahibzada Farhan fought back with a brilliant 76 off 47 balls and Arafat Minhas added an unbeaten 34 to push the total to 168/8. In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target effortlessly in 17.1 overs, anchored by a sensational, unbeaten 87 off 48 balls from skipper Kusal Mendis and a solid 40 from Kamindu Mendis. Despite the defeat, Pakistan claimed the series 2-1.

image Prefer on Google
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, second left, shakes hand with Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan on the end of the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
1/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Pakistan team
Player of Pakistan team pose for photograph with T20 series trophy on the of the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
2/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, celebrates with teammate Kamindu Mendis after playing winning shot during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
3/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
4/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
5/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Sineth Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Sineth Jayawardena plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
6/12
Pakistans Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
7/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, right, celebrates with teammate Sahibzada Farhan after hitting a boundary during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
8/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Pakistans Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
9/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Muhammad Imran during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
10/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga, center, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat, second left, during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
11/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
12/12
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I cricket highlights-Sri Lankas Lahiru Udara
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, right, during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories