Pakistan Champions Pull Out Of World Championship Of Legends Season 3 Following 2025 Controversy

Pakistan Champions confirmed they will not take part in the ongoing World Championship of Legends Season 3
The Pakistan Cricket Board refused to issue the required No-Objection Certificates for the players
Owner Kamil Khan tried to persuade the PCB to reconsider, but talks did not change the board’s stand
Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the World Championship of Legends Season 3 after the Pakistan Cricket Board refused to issue No-Objection Certificates to the side's players, ending weeks of uncertainty over their place in the tournament. The team could not field its players despite efforts to break the deadlock.
The withdrawal shuts Pakistan out of the ongoing edition after prolonged talks failed to change the PCB's stand. The issue had clouded the tournament for weeks as organisers and team management tried to find a way forward.
"Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC," the team said in a statement. "We respect PCB's authority and its decision, while naturally being disappointed that our players will not have the opportunity to represent Pakistan Champions at this global gathering of cricketing legends. We sincerely thank our players, supporters and fans for their patience, understanding and continued support."
PCB Stands Firm
Kamil Khan tried to reverse the decision. Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan formally asked the PCB to reconsider its stand and stayed engaged in talks over the team's participation.
The PCB, however, maintained its position, blocking Pakistan's former stars from turning out in the competition. The board had also sought conditions linked to last year's controversy, but WCL management did not accept them.
The fallout hit the fixture list at once. Pakistan were due to open against Bangladesh Champions on October 3, but that game was postponed for "technical reasons". Their match against Australia Champions, scheduled for October 6, was later cancelled.
2025 Fallout Returns
The dispute goes back to July-August 2025. In last year's WCL, India Champions refused to play Pakistan Champions in their group-stage match amid heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan.
That match was cancelled and both teams got one point. The row resurfaced in the semi-finals when India Champions again declined to take the field against Pakistan, forcing the match to be called off and sending Pakistan straight to the final.
The standoff came amid tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's broader position on sporting ties with Pakistan. At its board meeting in August 2025, the PCB announced a blanket ban on Pakistan's future participation in the WCL and accused the organisers of bias, hypocrisy and political interference. It also objected to the way the forfeited matches were handled and to what it called double standards.
Pakistan still reached the 2025 final after India's semi-final withdrawal but lost to South Africa Champions by nine wickets. That fallout carried into the 2026 edition, with the PCB refusing to soften its stand despite efforts by Pakistan Champions management to secure clearance for former internationals.
The absence is a major blow for the tournament. Pakistan Champions had some of the country's best-known former players, including captain Shahid Afridi, and the team had already skipped the trophy unveiling ceremony before the event.